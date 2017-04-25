News By Tag
Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, Marquis Jets Co-founder Jesse Itzler to Headline Boot-Camp
This First-of-its-Kind Boot-Camp for Entrepreneurs Three Day Event will Take Place at Club Getaway September 8th – 10th
Sachin Narode of Xeniapp, Marva Allen of Wordeee, Kean Wong of STAR Producer Academy and David Schreiber of Club Getaway teamed up to spearhead this inaugural event, which is neither a conference nor a seminar. This exclusive bootcamp is for entrepreneurs who want to take action to move their companies from surviving, to thriving. Different from other conferences, entrepreneurs are encouraged to swap their sports jackets and uncomfortable shoes with fleeces and sneakers for a weekend of connections and adventure. Survive and Thrive will bring together influential, successful business leaders, accredited investors, entrepreneurs, students and future leaders whose goals are to elevate their game for peak success. These entrepreneurs havesurvived the start-up phase and now need real access and quality information to take their businesses to the next level. With only 300 people, doing activities and challenges together, leaning and exchanging ideas with one another, connections are naturally and organically made and fun is definitely on the menu.
"As entrepreneurs ourselves, we know that success comes from inspiration, support and practical solutions," says Sachin Narode, Founder of Xeniapp, (xeniapp.com), a company focused on changing the way people travel. "I have personally been to hundreds of conferences, looking for but not finding what we have created with Survive and Thrive: access, knowledge, resources and partnerships. At Survive and Thrive, we do not talk at entrepreneurs;
The three-day action packed weekend combines indoor and outdoor challenges. At this exclusive, intimate and highly experiential conference, 9 and even 10-figure entrepreneurs will share real-life and practical insights for transformation and the best practices for thriving.
Survive and Thrive has attracted an outstanding line up of speakers, mentors and investors including Marva Allen, a four-time entrepreneur, tech innovator and trailblazer in the book industry whose newly launched platform is Wordeee, (wordeee.com), which she believes, is the future of publishing. She became a co-founder of Survive and Thrive because, "Collaboration is the new competition and the caveat of being with people who understand your pain and struggle and can offer insight and support is priceless!"
Survive and Thrive co-founder, producer and founder of STAR Producer Academy, Kean Wong (StarProducersAcademy.com (http://www.starproduceracademy.com/))
Club Getaway CEO, David Schreiber, (clubgetaway.com)
More on the headliners of Survive and Thrive:
JESSE ITZLER, an entrepreneur, author and endurance athlete who co-founded Marquis Jet, one of the world's largest prepaid private jet card companies which he sold to Berkshire Hathaway, a partner with Zico Coconut Water, which they sold to The Coca-Cola Company and now owner of the Atlanta Hawks and is married to Spanx founder Sara Blakely.
KEVIN HARRINGTON, the Inventor of the Infomercial, one of the Original Sharks on ABC's popular show "Shark Tank," author and pioneer of "As Seen on TV", Kevin has launched over 500 products which have resulted in sales of more than 5 Billion worldwide.
SUSIE CARDER, President/COO, Motivating the Masses and creator of the Predictable Success Method, has a 20-years track record of success working with entrepreneurs around the world. She had impacted substantial revenue, profit growth and investment opportunities for many companies, guiding them through turbulence and uncertainty of dramatic growth.
The event will be held September 8-10, 2017 at Club Getaway (http://www.clubgetaway.com/)
For more information or to reserve one of only 300 spots available, visithttp://surviveandthrivetoday.com
For more information, contact:
Marie Assante
Assante Public Relations
917-837-0755 (tel:%28917%
Marie@AssantePR.com
Media Contact
jennifer@assantepr.om
