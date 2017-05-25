 
New Governors Island Venue HRBR Project Releases its Summer Music Lineup

 
 
NEW YORK - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading NYC-based event and promotions company RPM Presents is proud to release their official star-studded summer music lineup. Events will kickoff in mid-June at the all-new waterfront six acre Governors Island location, which has been dubbed HRBR Project by Schimanski owner Eddie Dean.

HRBR Project's inaugural dance party will take place on June 17th from 4pm- Midnight with seasoned-veteran Hardwell. A former 2 x World #1 DJ, one of the leading headline DJ/Producers in the world of electronic music, label boss of an award-winning Revealed Recordings imprint and a philanthropist behind a global education initiative, these are only a handful of the facets that make up the impressive spanning career of the Dutch dance music pioneer Hardwell. His continuous development as an artist can be traced all the way back to his early teens, yet today it's an international presence that has taken his music to the top of numerous music charts, whilst seeing him performing at every major event on the planet.

Carl Cox will take over the island on June 18th from 4pm-Midnight, for a showcase of his Intec label imprint that will take revelers on a musical journey that kicks off in the afternoon and swells into a proper late-night mini-festival dubbed Intec Island. This marks the first time Carl has performed in NYC since 2015 and he'll deliver something this night that no one else can. Those who've experienced a night curated by Carl Cox know they're in for something incredibly special and for those who've yet to feel the magic, this is your chance to see and feel a real legend at work.

Independence Day weekend will bring HYTE to HRBR Project on Sunday, July 2nd from 4pm-Midnight with a who's who of house and techno heavyweights. Stage 1 will host the techno grandmaster Richie Hawtin, house music aficionado Maceo Plex and Berghain resident Marcel Dettmann. Along with minimalist analog grooves by Rødhåd, the stage will also house veteran rhythm controller Matrixxmann and the unparalleled military chief of dance, Julia Govor. Stage 2 will see the synthesis of Chris Liebing and Speedy J's electronic music project, Collabs, along with sets from HYTE regular and Desolat boss Loco Dice, and top notch selectors Maya Jane Coles and Jackmaster. Up-and-coming groove maestro Peggy Gou and more local acts are set to perform  ensuring a memorable occasion of impolite melodies and a lit up dance floor.

Body & SOUL is planning to throw one of its biggest reunions yet on Governors Island during an outdoor, afternoon-into-night edition of the hallowed hoedown. The event, taking place on Monday, July 3rdfrom 3pm-Midnight, will offer a live soundtrack courtesy of three of the world's best DJs: Sacred Rhythm's Joe Claussell, Deep Space's François K and 718 Session's Danny Krivit.

Last but not least, the Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Tiësto will celebrate Independence Day with a can't miss performance on Tuesday, July 4th from 4pm - Midnight.  Ticket holders are invited to experience the biggest and best fireworks show in the nation, with an incredible view from Governors Island, all while being part of this historic evening in New York City!  Capitalizing on the momentum of his sold-out Brooklyn Hangar shows earlier this year, the famed DJ has curated a lineup that features collaborators and friends, including KSHMR, Cheat Codes and Aazar, for his triumphant return to New York.

To date, 2017 has already proven to be a hallmark year for Tiësto. The internationally-renowned DJ recently released "BOOM," his collaboration with US-based artist/producer duo Sevenn, through his Musical Freedom label. In March, Tiësto kicked off his series of pop-up shops with Tiësto Miami and unveiled the first of many exciting brand collaborations in development. With plans to expand his pop-up installations worldwide and tons of exciting music in the works, the icon has plenty of surprises in store for the rest of the year and beyond.

For more information please visit rpmpresents.com. Tickets to all events can be purchased by visiting www.ticketfly.com

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHYCJ71Meyw



For interview opportunities, please contact Marie Assante, Assante Public Relations, marie@assantepr.com

Marie Assante, Assante PR
***@assantepr.com
Source:RPM Presents
Email:***@assantepr.com Email Verified
