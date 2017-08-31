News By Tag
McGowan & New York City Hospitality Alliance Announce Sponsored Insurance Program
Property and casualty insurance offered to 24,000 restaurants, bars, taverns, night-clubs, lounges, and other hospitality establishments in New York City.
The Alliance is a non-profit association whose members include restaurants, bars, taverns, night-clubs, lounges, and other hospitality establishments in New York City. "McGowan works with thousands non-profit organizations across the country, and The Alliance is absolutely best-in-class,"
The Alliance Property & Casualty Insurance Program offers Alliance members "one-stop shopping" for all of their Property & Casualty ("P&C") Insurance needs, including Liquor Liability, General Liability, Automobile Liability, Property, Business Income, Cyber Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Umbrellas, and Active Shooter"/Workplace Violence coverage. Entities which participate in The Alliance's P&C Insurance Program receive automatic membership in The Alliance (including all of the standard membership benefits provided by The Alliance)
"We have been extremely-impressed with the capabilities of McGowan," said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of The Alliance. He continued, "McGowan specializes in designing and managing affinity insurance programs for non-profit associations and can provide our members with excellent service and unique coverage at highly-discounted rates." The Alliance P&C Insurance Program is run by Kevin O'Connor, a well- respected and experienced veteran in the hospitality insurance industry. All insurance brokers with hospitality risks are free to contact McGowan and place their business in The Alliance P&C program.
For more information please visit the nycalliance.org and mcgowanprograms.com
