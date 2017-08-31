McGowan & New York City Hospitality Alliance Announce Sponsored Insurance Program

Property and casualty insurance offered to 24,000 restaurants, bars, taverns, night-clubs, lounges, and other hospitality establishments in New York City.

-- McGowan Program Administrators ("McGowan") and the New York City Hospitality Alliance ("The Alliance") have signed an agreement for McGowan to become the Exclusive Program Administrator for a Property & Casualty insurance program designed for the 24,000+ eating and drinking establishments in New York City.The Alliance is a non-profit association whose members include restaurants, bars, taverns, night-clubs, lounges, and other hospitality establishments in New York City. "McGowan works with thousands non-profit organizations across the country, and The Alliance is absolutely best-in-class,"said Thomas B. McGowan, IV, CEO of The McGowan Companies. He continued, "The Alliance is dedicated to providing its members real benefits and topical programming, which allow its members to run their businesses more safely, efficiently, and profitably."The Alliance Property & Casualty Insurance Program offers Alliance members "one-stop shopping" for all of their Property & Casualty ("P&C") Insurance needs, including Liquor Liability, General Liability, Automobile Liability, Property, Business Income, Cyber Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Umbrellas, and Active Shooter"/Workplace Violence coverage. Entities which participate in The Alliance's P&C Insurance Program receive automatic membership in The Alliance (including all of the standard membership benefits provided by The Alliance)"We have been extremely-impressed with the capabilities of McGowan," said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of The Alliance. He continued, "McGowan specializes in designing and managing affinity insurance programs for non-profit associations and can provide our members with excellent service and unique coverage at highly-discounted rates." The Alliance P&C Insurance Program is run by Kevin O'Connor, a well- respected and experienced veteran in the hospitality insurance industry. All insurance brokers with hospitality risks are free to contact McGowan and place their business in The Alliance P&C program.For more information please visit the nycalliance.org and mcgowanprograms.com