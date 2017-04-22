News By Tag
CustomersFirst Now Hosts Customer Journey Mapping Workshop in Denver
Learn How to Facilitate, Build, and Maintain a Customer Journey Mapping Process for CX Success
For companies who are experiencing problems such as low retention, high churn, low conversion rates, and high acquisition costs, they likely do not fully understand their customer's journey from the customer perspective.
A customer journey mapping process is a great solution and will help companies better understand these issues, and will enable the solutions to become evident.
Who Should Attend?
The workshop is designed for CX Program Managers, Chief Customer Officers, or Customer Success professionals who are involved in the customer journey mapping process. The workshop will be facilitated by a team of Customer Experience and Journey Mapping professionals with decades of experience managing CX programs at enterprise companies.
What Will They Learn?
In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the best practices, tools, shortcuts, and tips on how to identify customer touchpoints, pain points, and building a customer-focused journey map.
They will also learn about how to engage executive leadership and internal colleagues in order to maximize the chances of success rolling this program out to throughout the company. They will learn how to best design and incorporate customer surveys and other Voice of the Customer (VOC) strategies.
Workshop Details
The workshop will be held May 17, 2017, at a downtown Denver hotel from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. For more detailed information on what will be learned at this workshop, or to sign up, please visit the event homepage at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About CustomersFirst Now
CustomersFirst Now (CFN) is the leader in Customer Experience (CX) Program implementation and has developed the only Journey Mapping software that drives internal actions that lead to Customer Delight and financial improvements. CFN has been helping global companies take their CX programs to the next level with more effective surveys, scorecards, training, and journey maps. CFN embeds CX best practices and decades of learnings into the culture of those companies that want to be more customer centric. We've found that companies who adopt this CustomersFirst program see higher revenue, healthier margins, increased retention rates, and improved overall customer success. For more information visit http://CustomersFirstNow.com
Media Contact
Anthony Sanchez
720-943-6914
***@customersfirstnow.com
