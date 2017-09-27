Country(s)
CustomersFirst Now (CFN) Named as a Leader in Customer Journey Mapping by Aragon Research
"We are thrilled to be named a Leader in Customer Journey Mapping in Aragon's report along with other great companies," says Kerri Nelson, CEO & President of CustomersFirst Now. "We've built over 200 journey maps across 10 industries over the past 15 years, and took our learnings and best practices that worked for our customers and built that intelligence and automation into our journey mapping product strategy. The result has been CFN Insight™, our customer journey mapping application that helps companies not only build great maps, but also take action on customer-focused insights in order to continuously improve the entire customer experience."
Aragon Research has designated CustomersFirst Now as a Leader in the Customer Journey Mapping market category because according to their report, "leaders" have "comprehensive strategies, products, and services that align with industry direction and market demand, as well as effectively perform against that strategic wcj backdrop. Leaders also help to drive a market and have a clear and strong vision for the future of this market." Aragon expects the Customer Journey Mapping market to grow into a US $5-billion market by 2022.
About CustomersFirst Now
CustomersFirst Now is a leading Customer Experience company helping our customers implement world-class CX and Customer Success programs. As part of our solution, we developed CFN Insight™, a groundbreaking Journey Mapping software that drives insights and actions to optimize the customer journey. We've found those companies who adopt our 'Customers First' approach see many business improvements, including better retention rates, increased revenue, and improved customer success. To get a free trial or demo, visit http://customersfirstnow.com/
(Aragon Disclaimer: *Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.)
