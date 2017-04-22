New Jersey Audubon Announces 34th Annual World Series of Birding

America's Largest and Most Prestigious Birding Competition Flocks to New Jersey May 6, 2017

-- On Saturday, May 6th, from midnight to midnight, birders from all over the globe will be swarming the state of New Jersey looking and listening for as many bird species as possible as they compete in New Jersey Audubon's 34th World Series of Birding. Recognized as the country's largest and most prestigious birding competition, The World Series of Birding provides participants and sponsors a fun and interactive way to raise money for critically needed conservation priorities. Teams have up to 24 hours to count as many bird species as they can identify by sight or sound within the state of New Jersey and tally their lists using an app designed specifically for the event. New Jersey is considered the "super highway" of bird migration this time of year, making it the ideal backdrop for this event."We are delighted to once again host this amazing event," said Eric Stiles, president and CEO of NJ Audubon. "We take pride in founding The World Series of Birding as a philanthropic activity for all ages, where children compete alongside adults in order to raise awareness and money for bird and habitat conservation. It is truly a unique experience for bird enthusiasts the world over."The World Series of Birding began with just 13 teams in 1984 now boasts over 70 teams and over 300 participants. During the event's tenure, competing teams have recorded an average of 165 species. The total cumulative number of species tallied by all teams in any given year ranges from a low of 245 to a high of 270. The cumulative total since 1984 is 330 species.Over the past 30+ years, this event has changed the birding landscape and has generated over $10 million in funding for bird conservation. The World Series of Birding draws attention to the habitat needs of migrating birds, especially throughout the State of New Jersey. It gives birders a chance to put their birding skills to use for a good cause while bringing together birders of all levels of experience, local conservation groups, schools and youth groups, and businesses that care about the environment.Competing teams are placed in the following categories:• Bird Conservation Challenge - Level I - for competing teams who vie for awards in several categories• NJ Audubon Ambassador Challenge - Level II - for non-competing teams who raise money for NJ Audubon.• Zeiss Youth Birding Challenge - Level III - for ages 6-18 within their respective youth groups• Senior Challenge - Level IV - for ages 60 and overCape May Point State Park serves as the event finish line, with closing festivities beginning at 6:00 p.m. An awards brunch will take place on Sunday, May 7th at the historic Wildwood Naval Air Station Aviation Museum, with the doors to the hangar opening and hot breakfast at 9:00 a.m. The awards ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m.For more information and to support a team, please visit www.worldseriesofbirding.org.# # #New Jersey Audubon is a privately supported, not-for profit, statewide membership organization. Founded in 1897, and one of the oldest independent Audubons, New Jersey Audubon is working to make New Jersey a better place for people and wildlife. New Jersey Audubon fosters environmental awareness and a conservation ethic among New Jersey's citizens; protects New Jersey's birds, mammals, other animals, and plants, especially endangered and threatened species; and promotes preservation of New Jersey's valuable natural habitats. For more information, visit www.njaudubon.org.