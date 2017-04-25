Deadline Extended: Apply Now for Free Creative Services from The S3 Agency!

The S3 Agency Extends "S FREE" Pro Bono Program Deadline to May 31, 2017

Contact

Jacqueline Dorey

***@thes3agency.com Jacqueline Dorey

End

-- The S3 Agency, one of NJ's leading creative agencies, has extended the deadline for their "S FREE" pro bono program application period. Now through May 31, 2017, NJ-based organizations with under $1,000,000 in annual billings or fundraising totals may apply at www.ineedSFREE.com to be considered for free creative services from the award-winning agency.The S3 Agency started their S FREE pro bono program to help organizations who are too new, too small, or too non-profit to afford the creative agency services they desire. S3 launched S FREE program in late 2016, and so far they have awarded free services to two organizations:the Congenital Heart Defect Coalition and Liberty Humane Society."We understand that many of the organizations that would most benefit from S FREE are understaffed, and they often do not have someone dedicated to their marketing – or to responding to opportunities such as this," said Denise Blasevick, CEO, The S3 Agency. "That's why we extended the application deadline to May 31, 2017 – to give a bit more time to those deserving but time-strapped businesses and non-profits."The search is on to find the next deserving organization for S FREE. Full program details and the application can be found at www.ineedSFREE.com. All eligible businesses, including previous entrants who were not selected, are encouraged to apply before the May 31, 2017 deadline.For more information about S FREE, visit www.ineedSFREE.com. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit www.theS3agency.com.###S FREE is a philanthropic program created by The S3 Agency to donate their advertising, public relations, and social media services to deserving NJ-based organizations that are too small, too new, or too non-profit to afford them. Best known for their award-winning campaigns for major brands ranging from BMW to Tetley Tea, S3 is launching S FREE to donate their talents to smaller organizations — to help them get the traction they deserve, thereby helping to boost the state's economy. The S FREE program is open to organizations in NJ with under $1,000,000 in annual sales or fundraising. To learn more and apply for consideration, visit www.ineedSFREE.com.The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a tradigital creative agency specializing in advertising, public relations, and social media — for clients such as BMW of North America, Turtle Back Zoo, and Tetley Tea. Founded in 2001 by Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, S3 is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business that is as dedicated to doing good as it is to doing good work. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit www.theS3agency.com.