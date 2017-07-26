News By Tag
973-257-5533
The S3 Agency Awards Free Creative Services to the Monmouth County Historical Association
Services from S FREE, S3's pro bono program, will support the Association's pursuit of preservation.
(August 1, 2017, Boonton, N.J.) – The S3 Agency is proud to announce the Monmouth County Historical Association as the recipient of its pro bono program, S FREE. Last year, S3 launched S FREE as a way to give back by donating the award-winning creative agency's services to organizations that are too small, too new, or too non-profit to pay for them. The Monmouth County Historical Association (MCHA), a non-profit that collects, preserves, and interprets Monmouth County's history and culture, will be the third organization to benefit from S FREE. (Previous recipients include the Congenital Heart Defect Coalition and the Liberty Humane Society.)
"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to help support meaningful businesses and non-profits with S FREE, and we're looking forward to helping Monmouth County Historical Association by creating a new website that better represents who they are and all they have to offer," says Denise Blasevick, CEO of The S3 Agency. "Being located in the historical town of Boonton ourselves, our team respects the important work MCHA is doing – and we want to help more people discover this local cultural treasure."
Monmouth County Historical Association is committed to enriching the quality of life to county residents and beyond by preserving and passing on knowledge of its diverse heritage for future generations. Their mission is to promote the importance and also enjoyment of studying and appreciating regional and national history through educational programming, publications, special exhibits, and research services. Combating the vanishing architectural heritage, MCHA currently preserves and interprets five significant historical sites.
"S3 offering pro bono creative and design services to a non-profit organization such as ours is most welcome! Monmouth County Historical Association is so thrilled to have been selected to be the recipient of this generous grant program," said Linda W. Bricker, MCHA President. "We are running to keep up with the responsibilities involved in maintaining and sharing our Museum, Research Library, Archives, 5 historic House Museums and countless Education Programs. A redesign of our website will properly reflect the breadth of our work and further enable MCHA to reach a larger audience, grow participation, and support our preservation of the remarkable history of Monmouth County."
The S3 Agency created S FREE to donate their advertising, public relations, and social media services to eligible organizations located in NJ and with less than $1,000,000 in annual revenue or fundraising. The next application period begins in September 2017 at www.ineedSFREE.com.
For more information about S FREE, visit www.ineedSFREE.com. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit www.theS3agency.com.
ABOUT S FREE
S FREE is a new philanthropic program created by The S3 Agency to donate their advertising, public relations, and social media services to deserving NJ-based organizations that are too small, too new, or too non-profit to afford them. Best known for their award-winning campaigns for major brands ranging from BMW to Tetley Tea, S3 is launching S FREE to donate their talents to smaller organizations — to help them get the traction they deserve, thereby helping to boost the state's economy. The S FREE program is open to organizations in NJ with under $1,000,000 in annual sales or fundraising. To learn more and apply for consideration, visit www.ineedSFREE.com. The S3 Agency intends to choose one S FREE client per quarter.
ABOUT THE S3 AGENCY
The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a tradigital boutique specializing in advertising, marketing, and social media that helps brands live beyond the click – brands like BMW, Tetley Tea, and Wyndham Worldwide. Founded in 2001 by New Jersey Advertising Hall of Famers Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, S3 is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business that also helps clients satisfy their diversity commitments. For more information, please visit theS3agency.com.
ABOUT MONMOUTH COUNTY HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION
Monmouth County Historical Association is a private non-profit organization that has been working to preserve history and provide educational opportunities since its founding in 1898. MCHA's Museum and Research Library is located at 70 Court Street in Freehold. Museum hours are: Tuesdays - Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Library is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Historic House Museums are open weekend afternoons from May 1 through September 30. For further information about MCHA, please call (732) 462-1466 or visit the website at www.monmouthhistory.org.
Monmouth County Historical Association received an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.
Contact
Joelle Speranza
***@thes3agency.com
