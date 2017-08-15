 
The S3 Agency and the Newark Museum Recognized with International Award for Ad Campaign

 
 
BOONTON, N.J. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The S3 Agency, one of New Jersey's premier creative agencies, has received the prestigious Silver Davey Award for "Urban. Legends." – an advertising campaign the agency created to promote an African-American Expressionism exhibition at the Newark Museum. The exhibition spanned 75 years and included a distinguished group of works by leading modern and contemporary artists. Judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), the Davey Awards honor the out-of-the-box creative thinking.

The award-winning Newark Museum campaign was executed by The S3 Agency via striking two-part digital billboards in high-traffic areas throughout the state, including Hudson River crossings. The first board showcased the "Urban. Legends." turn-of-a-phrase headline with attention-getting pieces from the exhibition. The second board boldly proclaimed "There's MORE at the museum," informing passersby that there is much to discover at the Newark Museum – in this particular exhibition and beyond.

"We are grateful to the Davey Awards for honoring our campaign for the Newark Museum, one of New Jersey's true cultural gems," said Denise Blasevick, CEO of The S3 Agency. "The museum offers a world-class art experience that provides insights throughout time and around the globe, right here in our backyard. It is a privilege to help others in our great state discover the inspiration that awaits at the Newark Museum."

"The billboard campaign produced for us by The S3 Agency enabled us to reach hundreds of thousands of commuters during its course, drawing attention to one of the Museum's most important and historic collections. It's messaging was spot on with the intent of the exhibition it represented." says Michael Schumacher, director of Marketing at the Newark Museum.

To learn more about the Davey Awards, please visit DaveyAwards.com. To learn more about the Newark Museum, including current exhibitions and upcoming events, please visit newarkmuseum.org. To learn more about The S3 Agency, please visit theS3agency.com.

# # #

ABOUT THE S3 AGENCY

The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a tradigital advertising agency specializing in advertising, public relations, and social media — for clients such as BMW of North America, Newark Museum, and Tetley Tea. Founded in 2001 by New Jersey Advertising Hall of Fame inductees Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, The S3 Agency is the first ISO certified ad agency in New Jersey. S3 is also certified as a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, helping clients meet diversity commitments as they satisfy communications goals. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit theS3agency.com or call 973-257-5533.

