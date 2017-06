The S3 Agency Launches New Ad Campaign for Liberty Humane Society, Urges People to #AdoptACityPet

Campaign Is Latest Creation Under Agency's "S FREE" Pro Bono Program

-- Today, The S3 Agency, one of New Jersey's premier creative agencies, is launching an advertising campaign to help increase awareness of and adoptions at Liberty Humane Society in Jersey City, NJ. The #AdoptACityPet summer campaign will reach commuters using public transit with a very important message: adopting locally is the biggest pet adoption impact you can make. This campaign is the latest creation to come from The S3 Agency's pro bono program, "S FREE," whereby NJ-based organizations can apply for free creative services.With headlines like "We double-dog dare you" and "Don't be a scaredy-cat,"these compelling ads are designed to get attention – and the call-to-action hashtag #AdoptACityPet differentiates Liberty Humane Society (LHS) from other pet adoption sources. When someone adopts from LHS, they are adopting in the most meaningful way possible: giving a home to a local animal and helping reduce the number of homeless animals on the streets of New Jersey vs. other non-local areas. The ads will run exclusively on out-of-home media along various NJ TRANSIT bus, rail, and light rail lines – reaching commuters and residents throughout the summer."As a small organization with limited funding, it has been hard for us to draw attention to the many local pets we have for adoption," said Irene Borngraeber, Executive Director at Liberty Humane Society. "We are thankful to The S3 Agency for capturing our mission in this campaign, which we hope will reach a broader audience and encourage people to make a difference by opening their hearts and homes to a city pet in need.""Before meeting the people at Liberty Humane Society, I didn't realize the unique challenges facing urban animal shelters," said Denise Blasevick, CEO and Founding Partner, The S3 Agency. "The importance of adopting with intention cannot be overstated, and we hope that these ads will move residents of the Garden State to visit LHS to find their next furry family member."To learn more about Liberty Humane Society and how you can adopt a city pet, please visit LibertyHumane.org. To learn more about The S3 Agency and the creative services it provides, please visit theS3agency.com.# # #The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a tradigital advertising agency specializing in advertising, public relations, and social media — for clients such as BMW of North America, Tetley Tea, and Wyndham Worldwide. Founded in 2001 by New Jersey Advertising Hall of Fame inductees Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, The S3 Agency is the first ISO-certified ad agency in New Jersey. S3 is also a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, helping clients meet diversity commitments as they satisfy communications goals. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit theS3agency.com or call 973-257-5533.