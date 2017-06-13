News By Tag
The S3 Agency Launches New Ad Campaign for Liberty Humane Society, Urges People to #AdoptACityPet
Campaign Is Latest Creation Under Agency's "S FREE" Pro Bono Program
With headlines like "We double-dog dare you" and "Don't be a scaredy-cat,"
"As a small organization with limited funding, it has been hard for us to draw attention to the many local pets we have for adoption," said Irene Borngraeber, Executive Director at Liberty Humane Society. "We are thankful to The S3 Agency for capturing our mission in this campaign, which we hope will reach a broader audience and encourage people to make a difference by opening their hearts and homes to a city pet in need."
"Before meeting the people at Liberty Humane Society, I didn't realize the unique challenges facing urban animal shelters," said Denise Blasevick, CEO and Founding Partner, The S3 Agency. "The importance of adopting with intention cannot be overstated, and we hope that these ads will move residents of the Garden State to visit LHS to find their next furry family member."
To learn more about Liberty Humane Society and how you can adopt a city pet, please visit LibertyHumane.org. To learn more about The S3 Agency and the creative services it provides, please visit theS3agency.com.
ABOUT THE S3 AGENCY
The S3 Agency in Boonton, NJ is a tradigital advertising agency specializing in advertising, public relations, and social media — for clients such as BMW of North America, Tetley Tea, and Wyndham Worldwide. Founded in 2001 by New Jersey Advertising Hall of Fame inductees Denise Blasevick and Adam Schnitzler, The S3 Agency is the first ISO-certified ad agency in New Jersey. S3 is also a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, helping clients meet diversity commitments as they satisfy communications goals. For more information about The S3 Agency, please visit theS3agency.com or call 973-257-5533.
