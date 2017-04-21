 
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Presents Dare To Be Different Business Expo & Matchmaking

 
 
2017 EXPO Email Signature (1)
2017 EXPO Email Signature (1)
 
HOUSTON - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) announces their Dare to be Different Business EXPO & Matchmaking - the premier trade show for women business owners in Texas. On May 31-June 1, join the over 1,000 Women Business Owners, Corporate leaders, and city and government agencies that will connect at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The event is open to public and all are welcome.

Incredible networking opportunities and business-building sessionsillustrate how 2017 Business EXPO & Matchmaking advances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.

WBEA will kick-off this exciting event Wednesday, May 31st at the WBEA office with an exciting Export Essentials Symposium hosted by EXIM Bank at 8:30 AM, and laterat the George R. Brown Convention Center at 3:30pm with an invaluable profit building workshop, presented by COSi and WBEA. At 6:00 pm the presidents "Dare to be Different" Reception will be a hit with networking opportunities and entertainment!  Join us on Thursday, June 1st for an Awards Luncheon and incredible business oriented workshop sessions.

Make plans to attend now!  Registration is underway!  For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org

The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers.  Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.

As an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (http://www.wbenc.org/) (WBENC), WBEA serves as the third-party certifying organization for women-owned businesses in 94 Texas counties. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman (or women) and meet specific criteria as outlined by WBENC standards and procedures are eligible for certification -- a designation that is recognized and required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion in their supplier diversity program.  Partnering and networking, forming alliances and building businesses --- that's what WBEA is all about.


