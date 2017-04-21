Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Presents Dare To Be Different Business Expo & Matchmaking

2017 EXPO Email Signature (1)

Contact

Women's Business Enterprise Alliance

Jessica Williams

***@wbea-texas.org Women's Business Enterprise AllianceJessica Williams

End

-- Theannounces their Dare to be Different Business EXPO & Matchmaking -premier trade show for women business owners in Texas. Onjoin the over 1,000 Women Business Owners, Corporate leaders, and city and government agencies that will connect at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The event is open to public and all are welcome.Incredible networking opportunities and business-building sessionsillustrate howadvances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.WBEA will kick-off this exciting eventat the WBEA office with an excitinghosted byand laterat theatwith an invaluable profit building workshop, presented by COSi and WBEA. Atthe presidentswill be a hit with networking opportunities and entertainment!Join us onfor anand incredible business oriented workshop sessions.Make plans to attend now!For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit:The, a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers. Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.As an affiliate of theWBEA serves as the third-party certifying organization for women-owned businesses in 94 Texas counties. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman (or women) and meet specific criteria as outlined by WBENC standards and procedures are eligible for certification -- a designation that is recognized and required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion in their supplier diversity program. Partnering and networking, forming alliances and building businesses --- that's what WBEA is all about.