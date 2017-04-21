News By Tag
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Presents Dare To Be Different Business Expo & Matchmaking
Incredible networking opportunities and business-building sessionsillustrate how 2017 Business EXPO & Matchmaking advances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.
WBEA will kick-off this exciting event Wednesday, May 31st at the WBEA office with an exciting Export Essentials Symposium hosted by EXIM Bank at 8:30 AM, and laterat the George R. Brown Convention Center at 3:30pm with an invaluable profit building workshop, presented by COSi and WBEA. At 6:00 pm the presidents "Dare to be Different" Reception will be a hit with networking opportunities and entertainment!
Make plans to attend now! Registration is underway! For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers. Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.
As an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (http://www.wbenc.org/
WBEA, 9800 Northwest Freeway Ste. 120, Houston, TX 77092
Contact
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance
Jessica Williams
***@wbea-texas.org
