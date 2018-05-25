News By Tag
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Holds Celebrating Brilliance EXPO
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) announces their Celebrating Brilliance Business EXPO & Matchmaking - the premier trade show for women business owners in Texas. On June 7, 2018 join over 1,200Women Business Owners, Corporate leaders, exhibitors, and city and government agencies to network, exchange expertise, explore business opportunities and address the benefits of working in the nation's fourth-largest metropolitan area and busiest port region. The event is open to public and all are welcome.
The Connection Awards Luncheon takes place from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. recognizing leaders in diversity and procurement and the 2018 Brilliance Makers of Houston. The Brilliance Maker award is a new staple to the WBEA and recognizes individuals who have made an impact in the Houston/Small Business Community. Events such as the WBEA EXPO provide women business owners and leaders the know-how on contributing to local, regional, national and global economic development. Other special WBEA EXPO events include the Celebrating Brilliance Welcome Reception, business trade show, matchmaking, high level workshops, a United Airlines Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Pitch Competition, and a Women in Energy Panel. WBEA is an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) serving a 94-county region throughout southeast Texas.
Make plans to attend now! Registration is open! For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams
