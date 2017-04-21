News By Tag
Access: Supports for Living Foundation 2017 Vision of Hope Gala
Access Supports Award Honorees: Celebrate Leaders In Transformative Healthcare Partnerships
On Saturday, November 18, 2017, friends will gather at Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor to honor four of the Hudson Valley's healthcare leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in developing partnerships to positively impact healthcare transformation and have impacted the essence of Access: Supports for Living's Mission: to help people live the fullest and healthiest lives possible -
Joan Cusack-McGuirk, President & CEO, St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital,
Anne Nolon, President & CEO, Hudson River Health Care,
Linda Muller, President & CEO, Cornerstone Family Healthcare,
and Beth Alter, LCSW-R, Director, Behavioral Health Diversion Services, Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health Division of Mental Hygiene with our Vision of Hope Award.
Collectively these four leaders continue to focus on addressing the innovative changes in healthcare that most impact the Hudson Valley region, ensuring that all people, regardless of their abilities or circumstances, have opportunities to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.
Access invites the community to join others on November 18th for a night of honoring these leaders as well as celebrating healthy communities.
Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther will serve as this year's Honorary Chair and Darcie Miller, LCSW-R, Commissioner, Orange County Departments of Social Services and Mental Health, Orange County, Joseph Todora, MSW, LMSW, Commissioner of the Division of Health and Family Services and Director of Community Services, Sullivan County, and Margaret Hirst, LCSW-R, Acting Commissioner of Behavioral and Community Health, Dutchess County, our Regional Commissioners will serve as Honorary Co-Chairs.
"Access is honored to add these exemplary leaders to the list of Vision of Hope Awardees at their 2017 Gala- "Access Celebrates Leadership in Transformative Healthcare Partnership"
"This year's 2017 Access Gala will be a great celebration as we honor four extraordinary women from our community who through their work, exude commitment to improve and transform healthcare in our region. We look forward to another wonderful evening to support the Access: Supports for Living Foundation. We are pleased and honored to be presenting Joan, Anne, Linda and Beth with this prestigious award recognizing their contributions and partnership in the Hudson Valley." said James Monroe, Chairperson of the Access: Supports for Living Foundation Board of Directors.
Todd Kelson, Chairperson of the Access: Supports for Living Board of Directors added, "The entire Access Family - Leadership, Staff, and Board of Directors - looks forward to recognizing four outstanding community members whose efforts have made a meaningful contribution to the lives of individuals and families who live and work in the Hudson Valley. The spirit of innovation and enthusiasm these leaders bring to bear each day improves the quality of life for every person they serve. We are honored to present our Vision of Hope Award to these deserving individuals."
This year's festivities begin at 5:30 pm at Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor with cocktails and stationed and butlered hors d'oeuvres. The celebration will include an electronic silent auction that will highlight the many attractions of the Hudson Valley (scenic photos, restaurants, lodging, real estate, wineries, breweries, distilleries, antiques, specialty shops, and community resources). The cocktail party will be followed by a sit down dinner and a formal program, dessert, a live auction and an after party celebration with live music by the Jon Bates Band and dancing.
Sponsorship opportunities will be available at various levels and a commemorative journal is also planned. Additional details for the Access: Supports for Living Foundation Gala and "Vision of Hope" Award Dinner are available at www.accesssupports.org/
Access: Supports for Living is an agency with a simple goal – to support the families and communities of the Hudson Valley by helping people live the happiest, healthiest and fullest lives possible. We are committed to the future as we innovate today to support the people of the Hudson Valley in the coming years. As the role of not for profits changes and communities are asked to strengthen supports for people with vulnerabilities, we are the resource the entire Hudson Valley can rely on.
Visit www.accesssupports.org, to learn more about the ways in which Access continues to be a solution for the Hudson Valley. For services and information on ACCESS programs call 1-888-750-2266, seven-days-a-
