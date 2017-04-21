 
April 2017





Why Do You Need to Know about the Best Hospital in Your City?

Some centers of excellence advanced by the Primus India have been discussed in the piece. The piece sheds ample light on the Institute of Digestive & Hepatobillary Center & Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgery Center, recently advanced by the hospital.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The worth and essence of a good hospital can be understood by those who are down with serious medical conditions and have to visit the hospital frequently. In some emergency cases, the time and hopes are so less that a patient's life can be saved only by a trained and agile medical staff. For this kind of medical staff, you will have to find the Best Hospital near your location. Since emergencies cannot be predicted, you are required to have some knowledge about the top hospitals nearby. If you are a resident of the national capital, you should go through the website of Primus India.

Primus India is a Top Hospital in the National Capital, also has its branch in Nigeria. The hospital offers services across all specialties. The hospital is equipped with modern technologies and equipments. A world class team of renowned doctors and surgeons, trained in leading hospitals and institution, ensures the patient is treated carefully. The infrastructure of the hospital is beautifully designed and conducive to the easy and quick recovery of the patients. The hospital has recently added some facilities to some of its departments and centers. Through this piece we bring you glimpses of these departments and centers of excellence.

Institute of Digestive & Hepatobillary Center

The hospital follows some of the most updates treatments, including Advanced Minimally Invasive Procedures. Trained Physicians and Surgeons at the center are at the forefront in breakthrough research leading to effective treatment for stomach problems. The physicians at the center treat full range of Gastrointestinal Problems and offers access to prevention and screening programs for:

•Esophagus

•Stomach

•Small Intestine

•Colon

•Plus a host of other Hepatobillary, Digestive and Pancreatic Disease.

The medical experts at the center specialize in treating tumors that may develop in different Digestive Organs, Including Stomach, Small Intestine, Duodenum, Appendix, Rectum, Large Intestine, Liver and Pancreas and other areas of the Abdomen.

The center is aimed at collaborating with industry in order to design and develop new medical devices in the field of Interventional Hepatology and Therapeutic Endoscopy. The center is committed to provide fabulous tertiary care to patients from all around the globe at easy costs.

Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgery Center

The essential step in the Cosmetic Surgery process is to find the right Cosmetic Surgeon whom you can trust and whose aesthetic sense aligns with your expectations and goals. When it comes to Reconstructive Surgery, it is done on an abnormal structure of the body caused either by Congenital Defects, Age, Trauma, Infection, Tumors or Disease. It is commonly performed to improve functions, but may also be performed to approximate a normal appearance.

Website:- http://www.primushospital.com/primus-reconstructive-surge...

An experienced team of Reconstructive Surgeons at the Center Performs Various Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeries every year. The team of well equipped with the advanced cosmetic techniques and thrives for perfection by putting best efforts. The centre offers following types of services:

Wound Care: For the patients who have severe burns or cut, skin graft and other techniques are available at the center.

Surgeries for Hands and Feet: These kinds of surgeries are available for the patients affected by numerous maladies.

Microsurgery or Flap Procedures: These surgeries are usually performed to replace parts of the body affected by a disease or injury.

Facial Reconstruction Surgeries: These can be done for Correcting Facial Defects, such as Breathing Problems, Cleft Lip or Chronic Infections.

Breast Reconstruction, Facial Bone Reconstruction, Post Cancer Restoration and Maxillofacial Reconstruction are other Surgeries that performed at the Primus Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgery Center. Estabilihsing a network of excellent centers in healthcare by offering state of the art facilities and creation of compassionate care is the mission that the hospital follows.

Primus India can be reached at:

Primus Super Speciality Hospital

Chandragupt Marg, Chanakyapuri

New Delhi- 110021, India

Emergency Number: 011-66206620

Further Inquiry: 9953722892

Appointment Number: 011-66206630, 66206640

Email:- info@primushospital.com

Wesite:- http://www.primushospital.com

Primus Super Speciality Hospital
01166206640
info@primushospital.com
