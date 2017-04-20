- Swyx and CAS Software announce partnership to create communication channels of the future

- Cooperation places customer experience centre stage as interactions can be uniquely personalised

Swyx & CAS Software Announce Partnership

-- Unified communications vendor, Swyx Solutions AG and CRM expert, CAS Software AG are deepening their existing collaboration. The common goal is to open up new channels for customer communications and to bundle all contact types into one single solution. Companies can therefore transform any interaction into a unique customer experience.Whether in the form of a general request for quotation, a time-critical order, or a content-related enquiry, in most cases a direct, personalised communication determines how satisfied customers, and prospective customers, are with a product or company.Today, calling someone is often still the preferred contact method with respect to the quick exchange of information or to establish a direct, personal interaction. At the same time, an increasing number of multimedia communication channels are opening up such as chat, video or audio conferences. They require a flexible and reliable infrastructure that extends beyond the existing Telephony Application Programming Interface (TAPI) and CRM telephony interfaces.In order to ensure positive customer experiences in the future as standard, across all communication channels, the European market leader for IP-based communications solutions, Swyx and the German market leader for CRM & xRM in medium-sized enterprises, CAS Software, will combine their solutions even more closely to achieve true "unified communications"and "customer centricity"."The solutions from CAS Software AG and their commitment to customer centricity for medium-sized enterprises complements us perfectly. The deep CRM integration will make our future-proof solution portfolio even more attractive,"said Dr. Ralf Ebbinghaus, CEO of Swyx Solutions AG. "Through our collaboration, we will enable companies to significantly improve their customer focus and thus benefit from all the advantages offered by the latest communication capabilities."Martin Hubschneider, CEO of CAS Software AG, stressed: "With its customer-centric communication and telephone solutions, Swyx has achieved a leading market position in small and medium-sized enterprises all over Europe. The CAS Group has been a Swyx customer for many years. We look forward to working together to create a new standard for integrated, customer-centric and reliable communications solutions."CAS Software AG was founded by Martin Hubschneider and Ludwig Neer in 1986. Today, the company develops software solutions with "a passion for Customer Centricity" and has become the leading German provider of CRM &xRM solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).CAS Software AG is furthermore an international company: active on five continents with over 200 strategic partnerships in more than 30 different countries. Their software products are available in more than 11 languages. The product portfolio includes CRM applications, xRM solutions and tailored industry solutions. Companies and organizations benefit from these solutions by forming successful and sustainable business relationships which make better use of corporate knowledge while increasing employee efficiency. Worldwide more than 300,000 people in 20.000 companies use CAS products. The company has received many awards for its innovative products and its contributions to the SME sector, some of which include the "Employer of the Year" prize from the national TopJob competition and overall winner of the Top100 competition as "Innovator of the Year".Swyx operates as a pan-European market leader via two-tier distribution and over 1,200 authorised resellers: the Dortmund based company with dedicated offices in the UK and France sells not only software solutions in six languages, but also has a range of suitable phones and other hardware devices in its product portfolio. Swyx's award-winning unified communications provides not only in-house (CPE) solutions, but also cloud-based variants with well-known partners: Europe already has 750,000 users that rely on Swyx, of which around 10 percent have chosen to use a cloud-based solution. The company currently employs more than 150 staff who are responsible for continually improving the SwyxWare solution for the communication requirements of today and in the future. For further information, see www.swyx.com.