Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Swyx's latest unified communications solution makes installation easier

- Newest version of software boasts more convenience and speed
 
 
SwyxWare Version11 will make installation easier
SwyxWare Version11 will make installation easier
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* VOIP
* Telephony
* Unified Communications

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Uxbridge - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Products

UXBRIDGE, England - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Unified communications (UC) provider Swyx has further improved its IP-based communications solution and will present its new version 11 for the first time at its Partner and Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in Bonn. To align the Swyx solution even more closely with the demands of partners and customers, their suggestions have been incorporated into the latest offering.

Version 11 of the Swyx unified communications solution offers some brand new features and additional enhancements. The solution will have practical features that facilitate installation and administration for both partners and customers. The new version will automatically accept predefined configurations during installation, thereby considerably reducing deployment time and giving Swyx partners additional capacity to work on more projects.

There will also be a new time-saving function that can be used to change the basic settings for several users simultaneously. For new installations or the adaptation of existing systems, administrators can configure different user groups much quicker and easier, and can, for example, define specific call forwarding rules for a larger number of employees via only a few clicks.

In order to continuously improve its communication solution and support, the Dortmund-based UC specialist is committed to close cooperation and regular exchange with its partners. Just recently Swyx, in cooperation with a renowned research institute, once again conducted a comprehensive partner survey, the results of which will be announced at the Partner and Technology Conference. The UC vendor has also carefully analysed the feedback received from partners for the latest development of its solution.

Swyx Partner Conference: Version 11 and the Cloud

Swyx introduces the new version 11 of its unified communications solution for the first time at its Partner and Technology Conference and will also provide insights into its cloud strategy and present further exciting technology topics in the shape of lectures and workshops. The opportunity for individual discussions with Swyx Management, a separate marketplace with product partners and the presentation of the annual partner awards completes the programme.

The Swyx Partner and Technology Conference on 27 September starts at 9:30 am in the Plenary Building of the World Conference Center in Bonn and ends in the evening with a get-together. Swyx partners and interested resellers can now register via e-mail at partnernet@swyx.com.

About Swyx

Swyx your business.

Swyx operates as a pan-European market leader via two-tier distribution and over 1,200 authorised resellers: the Dortmund based company with dedicated offices in the UK and France sells not only software solutions in five languages, but also has a range of suitable phones and other hardware devices in its product portfolio. Swyx's award-winning unified communications provides not only in-house (CPE) solutions, but also cloud-based variants with well-known partners: Europe already has 750,000 users that rely on Swyx, of which around 15 percent have chosen to use a cloud-based solution. The company currently employs more than 150 staff who are responsible for continually improving the SwyxWare solution for the communication requirements of today and the future. For further information, see http://www.swyx.com.

Click to Share