April 2017
Partners4Access is pleased to announce the addition of Rosa Pandolfo to the London office

London team strengthened to drive further launch support for the biotechnology industry. Continued focus is 'Orphan Drug Solutions' a partnership approach to ensuring a successful global launch.
 
LONDON - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Partners4Access, the global access experts for orphan drugs, is pleased to announce that Rosa Pandolfo joined the company's London Office as Senior Consultant. This addition helps further secure P4A's position as the go-to partner for orphan drug manufacturers.

Schmitz, Managing Partner at P4A said "Rosa is an experienced project manager with experience in Industry and Consulting. Her track record in driving access projects will support and optimise our clients' launch success" Partners4Access always looks for talent, "we strive for more: we recruit talent that share our company's vision in offering the best access support for orphan drugs." Schmitz adds.

Rosa Pandolfo joins Partners4Access from top tier consulting firms "I am excited to join this fast-growing company and look forward to support and grow the business further"

ABOUT P4A

Partners4Access is a global consultancy 100% focused on orphan drug access.

The company support the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry along their launch journey to help secure successful price, reimbursement and access for orphan drugs. Partners4Access has solid partnerships with clients supporting their strategy and operations to effectively ensure launch success. Visit our website at https://www.partners4access.com

Christina Poschen
***@partners4access.com
