The Cybersmile Foundation Announces Launch Of Official School Partnership Program
The Official School Partnership program provides educational institutions around the world with access to exclusive multimedia content and materials that comprehensively address the many areas of digital security and online safety including digital footprint, netiquette, personal security, positive gaming, digital citizenship, e-safety and more. Program features include live expert broadcasts, webinars, videos, education modules and other interactive learning experiences to help schools prepare their students and staff for safe, productive use of the internet while fostering an inclusive and diverse environment. Schools will also have access to partner activity programs, exclusive giveaways, official digital certificates and press releases to promote their work.
"Launching our first truly global school partnership program has been something we've always dreamed of doing. We want schools to be able to create a safe digital environment for their students, teachers and parents by providing access to a wealth of knowledge and fun activities that everybody can get involved in." - Dan Raisbeck, Co Founder, The Cybersmile Foundation
Partnering schools will also be included in Cybersmile campaigns and promotions throughout the year. Positive engagement with audiences around the world with campaigns such as Stop Cyberbullying Day will enable schools to participate in raising awareness of online issues such as cyberbullying, online abuse and harassment while participating in a global mission for a truly diverse and inclusive internet – free from fear, threats and abuse.
In line with Cybersmile's truly inclusive policy, the partnership is available to all schools regardless of their location or budget limitations. Schools have the option to pay an annual fee or choose the 'Fundraise Option' which gives them the opportunity to receive full 'Official School Partner' status in exchange for holding an awareness/fundraising event in aid of Cybersmile – with no minimum amount needed to be raised.
"When developing the Official School Partnership Program we wanted to be able to offer the same level of partnership to all schools around the world regardless of their location or budgets. by choosing to fundraise instead of paying for the partnership, schools will be able to enjoy all the benefits of being an official partner without the need to use any funds from their already stretched budget." - Scott Freeman, CEO, The Cybersmile Foundation
Schools will also become official partners to Stop Cyberbullying Day automatically when participating in the new program and feature alongside celebrities, public figures and some of the world's biggest brands.
To get more information about the partnership program visit: https://www.cybersmile.org/
About The Cybersmile Foundation
The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi award winning non-profit organization committed to tackling all forms of digital abuse and bullying online. They work to promote diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community.
Through education and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, The Cybersmile Foundation reduces incidents of cyberbullying and provides professional help along with support services to children and adults.
