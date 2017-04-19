Is the less is more approach to fillers still standard practice?

With the increase in selfies being posted online, more people are happy to show their lip filler treatments, cheek enhancements and other dermal fillers - has this changed the way people have these treatments?

-- Lip enhancements are fast becoming as 'normal' as having your nails done, or getting a haircut, but has this had an impact on how cosmetic doctors are treating patients? We caught up with Dr Vik at Dermaskin Clinic Manchester to discuss lip filler treatments in 2017."Patients are asking for more volume at their initial treatment. Normally we would have 60% of client going for a conservative half ml of lip filler at the first treatment, topped up after a month or so, now clients are going for a full ml and topping up further if need be within 3 months" explains the doctor."With the likes of the Kendall Jenner showing her before and after photos of her lips on instagram it prompts people to potentially look at theirselves to see if they'd benefit from a lip enhancement - and they are more willing to have a larger amount of filler to achieve results they have seen online" he continued "whilst history taking in lip filler procedures or any other cosmetic procedure hasn't changed, clients' willingness to go for an enhancement has become stronger"We asked him about the possible complications regarding lip fillers, "With more fillers injected, there are more complications. On Thursdays we do corrective clinic when clients who have had too much injected, usually by visiting cosmetic professionals who move from salon to salon - and this clinic now has a waiting list of 5 weeks!" He continued "Whether that is due to too much volume being injected in the lips or poor technique, there is probably a mixture of reasons for this being the case."He ended by advising us it is better to have the procedure done by an experienced medical professional - and not to be fooled by successful social media campaigns.Lip filler treatments start at £190 at Dermaskin Clinics, with Cheek fillers for 1ml at £240.Manchester cosmetic GP, Dr Gautam is a local practicing doctor qualifying from the prestigious University of Manchester. He is a fully registered NHS GP and cosmetic expert. He has performed thousands of specialist non-surgical cosmetic treatments in the UK and abroad. For more information regarding lip fillers:He is a trainer in Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Lip Enhancement, Chemical Skin Peels and Skin Rejuvenation. Together with his brother they are researching possible age reversal treatments with specialists in the US.