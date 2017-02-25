Rid yourself of bags, but no need to go under the knife

With several options for treating eye bags and hooded eyes, we discuss treatment options with the staff at Dermaskin Clinic in Chester

Contact

Michael Lowry

***@nhs.net Michael Lowry

End

-- Many people have tried miracle eye creams to rid oneself of eye bags to get rid of that tired look. Some of these 5ml tubes can cost up to £70 to remove the dark patches under the eyes and claim to remove the eye bags entirely. We discussed options with one of the doctors at Dermaskin Clinic Chester to see what viable options are available."Surgery is not the only option, for reducing the appearance of eye bags and hooded eyes" explains Dr Hale at Dermaskin Clinic in Chester. "Treatment options have come a long way in the last 15 years and now some amazing results can be achieved non-surgically"When discussing treatment options in detail, Dr Hale continued "Simple options like prescription strength treatement options, and fractional CO2 laser treatements for the eye bags can give incredible results at a fraction of the cost of surgery".He continued "But as with all treatments, the best option will be discussed with the patient at the time of a consultation, so unfortunately there isn't a one treatment will fix all patients' eyes. Some will need more advanced combination treatments including tear trough filler."With retinoid treatments in the range of £30-50 per 2-3 months and CO2 laser at £250, it is understandable why the uptake is so high for such treatments. "Botox is not a suitable option for a majority of patients under the eyes, so many of these will seek these treatment options."For more information:To book in their Chester clinic and more information:01244478678Most clients are advised to book for free consultation and at their new clinic within the city walls of Chester. Free parking for an hour just outside the clinic.