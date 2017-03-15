News By Tag
PDT light to clear acne. Hype or hope?
With so many OTC medications and prescription medications to treat acne we looked further into PDT light treatment for this growing problem.
"We advocate a step wise approach tailored for each patient with acne, and would no treally be able to advise what the best option would be for each patient unless we did a full check up" explained Dr Vik of Dermaskin Clinic in Manchester.
"Regarding photodynamic therapy, this is a relatively straightforward treatment involving shining a light source, which is completely painless onto affected areas of the skin which can increase skin turnover and in return can help some sufferers of acne". He continued "It is the number 1 acne treatment in the United States on realself.com because of it's non-invasive nature, and it can give people almost 100% relief from acne, and with some topical medication applied before it can even cure severe acne scars"
With treatments starting at £50 per treatment we asked who would be most suitable for this procedure. "Most commonly we treat teenagers in whom medicating would be inappropriate, and we are actively trying to advise our local GPs to invest in this treatment to provide this as an option to treating acne".
For more information http://www.dermaskin.co.uk/
Manchester cosmetic GP, Dr Gautam is a local practicing doctor qualifying from the prestigious University of Manchester. He is a fully registered NHS GP and cosmetic expert. He has performed thousands of specialist non-surgical cosmetic treatments in the UK and abroad.
He is a trainer in Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Lip Enhancement, Chemical Skin Peels and Skin Rejuvenation. Together with his brother they are researching possible age reversal treatments with specialists in the US.
