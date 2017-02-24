 
Aqualyx losing licensed status

So with Aqualyx becoming unlicensed, what does this mean for prospective patients?
 
 
MANCHESTER, England - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The fat dissolver aqualyx has been widely used since 2009 to remove stubborn pockets of fat around the body. This involves a relatively simple procedure of injections in stubborn fat areas, such as the double chin, abdomen and love handles through a course of injections to help reduce stubborn fat.

We caught up with Dr Vik Gautam, cosmetic doctor in Manchester to ask more about the implications of becoming an unlicensed medication since 2017. "The price may increase, but otherwise nothing else changes. This is a safe medication that can continued to be used on patients after thorough discussion with their doctor"

He continued, "We have found incredible results in removing fat from the double chin and subsequent neck tightening with aqualyx, and currently are participating in a small trial to guage the efficacy of these treatments"

With the current price at £375, we asked if the price might increase in the next few months, he added "I'm not involved with the price, but even if there is a small increase, this treatment will still be the only non surgical option, and will still be good value for money"

Aqualyx fat dissolving injections are offered in four of Dermaskin Clinic branches accross the UK. From double chin, to removing fat from the abdomen, it is best to consult with the doctor to see if this is a potential treatment option.

More details about this available on http://www.dermaskin.co.uk/treatments/aqualyx-fat-dissolv...

Up to date price list:

http://www.dermaskin.co.uk/price-list/

Manchester cosmetic GP, Dr Gautam is a local practicing doctor qualifying from the prestigious University of Manchester.  He is a fully registered NHS GP and cosmetic expert.  He has performed thousands of specialist non-surgical cosmetic treatments in the UK and abroad.

He is a trainer in Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Lip Enhancement, Chemical Skin Peels and Skin Rejuvenation.  He is availalble for 3 weeks every month in Manchester and a weekly clinic in Dubai every month.

