Nanocap Market introduces 100% "Joint Venture Commercial Financing" programs and a Commercial Rev
The Nanocap Market today announced the addition of its 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing through select Joint Ventures Lending Programs.
In an email released to Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firms through Los Angeles, the Firm stated "in a joint venture with our partner commercial banks, REITS, Life Insurance Companies, Family Offices and other Institutional Banking and Asset Management Firms, we are happy to announce we are one of the very first Commercial Lending and Investment Banking Firm to re-enter the 100% Commercial Financing Market Sector. We are able to achieve this through traditional commercial first mortgage lending with select Nanocap Market Mezzanine Financing, Nanocap Market Preferred Equity, Nanocap Market Structured Financing or other Nanocap Market Joint Venture Structures".
Along with the 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing Programs, the Nanocap Market's Commercial Capital Division today also announced it is launching its "Commercial Federal Fixed Income Mortgage Fund Program". This program is similar to the traditional "Residential Reverse Mortgage Program" currently offered to Seniors owning their own home, but this is a private sector program currently focused on 'income producing commercial real estate' and only offered through the Nanocap Market.
Additional information on the 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing Products offered by Nanocap Market can be found on the Company's website, http://www.NanocapMarket.com.
Additional information can be found at www.NanocapMarket.com and www.MicrocapMarket.com
