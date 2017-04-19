 
Industry News





Nanocap Market introduces 100% "Joint Venture Commercial Financing" programs and a Commercial Rev

The Nanocap Market today announced the addition of its 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing through select Joint Ventures Lending Programs.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Los Angeles, CA – (Tuesday, April 24th, 2017) The Nanocap Market today announced the addition of its 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing through select Joint Ventures Lending Programs. The programs offer 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing for commercial ventures in the Company's: Multifamily Lending Division, Small and Large Balance Apartment Lending Divisions, Dedicated Student Housing Lending Division, Senior Housing and Assisted Living Lending Divisions, Commercial Construction and Development Divisions, as well as the Nanocap Market's Commercial Lending and Conduit Lending Divisions, each servicing most sectors of the Commercial Real Estate Industry.

In an email released to Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firms through Los Angeles, the Firm stated "in a joint venture with our partner commercial banks, REITS, Life Insurance Companies, Family Offices and other Institutional Banking and Asset Management Firms, we are happy to announce we are one of the very first Commercial Lending and Investment Banking Firm to re-enter the 100% Commercial Financing Market Sector. We are able to achieve this through traditional commercial first mortgage lending with select Nanocap Market Mezzanine Financing, Nanocap Market Preferred Equity, Nanocap Market Structured Financing or other Nanocap Market Joint Venture Structures".

Along with the 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing Programs, the Nanocap Market's Commercial Capital Division today also announced it is launching its "Commercial Federal Fixed Income Mortgage Fund Program". This program is similar to the traditional "Residential Reverse Mortgage Program" currently offered to Seniors owning their own home, but this is a private sector program currently focused on 'income producing commercial real estate' and only offered through the Nanocap Market.

Additional information on the 100% Commercial Real Estate Financing Products offered by Nanocap Market can be found on the Company's website, http://www.NanocapMarket.com.

Additional information can be found at www.NanocapMarket.com and www.MicrocapMarket.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.

NEWS SOURCE:  The Nanocap Market & the Microcap Market
