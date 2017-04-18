News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Nanocap Market and the Microcap Market to Launch as the "Global Free Market" on May 1st
The Global Free Market segments will allow select Nanocap Market start-ups and Growth Stage Microcap Companies to engage in capital raising ventures on the Nanocap Market or the Microcap Market without any upfront fees or costs.
The Nanocap Market and the Microcap Markets are committed to supporting the capital raising and liquidity needs of Nanocap Market and/or Microcap Market companies throughout the Americas and globally. The goal of the Global Free Market segments of the Nanocap and Microcap Market is to engage the next wave of aspiring companies and introduce them to our vast network of more than 50,000 Institutional Investment Banking Firms, which including (but not limited to): Venture Capital Firms. Hedge Funds, Private Equity Groups, Asset Managers, Pension Funds, Broker Dealers, Market Makers, Endowments, Foundations, Asset Managers for Insurance Companies, and more.
The Global Free Market segment of the Nanocap Market and Microcap Market work with early stage companies without any upfront fees and costs, and help them achieve initial rounds of capitalization and help them scale to growth. The Nanocap Market and Microcap Market each offer important alternatives to entrepreneurs who want to build quickly with the backing of institutional investors.
The introduction of the Global Free Markets marks a tremendous milestone for both the Nanocap Market and the Microcap Market, but also for the capital formation process of Nanocap and Microcap Companies as a whole, and we are excited to commence operations with our Institutional Investors as wells as our Nanocap and Microcap Companies.
Neither the Nanocap Market or the Microcap Market are open to the public, and neither the Nanocap Market or the Microcap Market engage in CrowdFunding Services or Brokerage Services.
Additional information can be found at www.NanocapMarket.com and www.MicrocapMarket.com
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.
NEWS SOURCE: The Nanocap Market & the Microcap Market
Contact
Nanocap Market / Microcap Market
***@nanocapmarket.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse