The Nanocap Market welcomes Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Corporation
The Nanocap Market welcomes Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Corporation to the Restaurant & Nightclub Segment of the Nanocap Market.
Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Corporation is a pre-operation and developmental Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Company that plans to offer a variety of boldly flavored, made-to-order menu items including our Brazilian Gourmet Pizzas, Brazilian Calzones, Brazilian Stroganoff and a full line of Brazilian Beers and Brazilian Signature Drinks.
Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Restaurants will create an inviting neighborhood atmosphere by using a flexible service model, and extensive multi-media system and an open layout centered around our wood fire pizza ovens. Upon entering a Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Restaurant, guests may choose to order at the counter for dine-in or take-out service or order at the table from one of our serves. This option allows our guests to customize each dining experience based on their different time demands or service preferences. Each Samba Brazilian Gourmet Restaurant will contain an extensive multi-media system consisting of projection screen televisions and additional televisions for viewing of sporting events, in-house musical performances or for viewing other special broadcasts. Management of Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Corporation believe that the layout of our Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Restaurants is attractive to both Brazilian and American Sports fans and Families, as guests may move table together to watch televised events, to share a family dinner or to join friends at the bar. Furthermore, by designing our Samba Brazilian Gourmet Restaurants with a layout that differentiates the dining and bar areas, management believes that Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Restaurants will appeal to families while still targeting the 21 to 40-year-old demographic.
Additional information about Samba Brazilian Gourmet Pizza Corporation can be found at: https://www.sambabrazilianpizza.com
The Nanocap Market & Microcap Market entrepreneurs and business owners with strategic positioning and the development of a meaningful "why invest" message to be delivered to targeted buy- and sell-side analysts, portfolio managers and selected retail and institutional stockbrokers. In addition to preparing RoadShow scripts and presentations, the Nanocap & Microcap Markets each assemble group and one-on-one meetings, and draft conference call scripts and speeches. The Nanocap Market and Microcap Market Executives counsel issuer clients on myriad investor issues: including listing decisions, dividend declarations, proxy solicitations, financing and related matters, while advising on sensitive issues, crises and corporate transactions. The Nanocap Market and Microcap Market do not provide any investment advisory, brokerage or crowdfunding services.
Additional information about the Nanocap Market can be found at www.NanocapMarket.com, and additional information about the Microcap Market can be found at www.MicrocapMarket.com.
