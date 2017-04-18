 
News By Tag
* San Mateo
* 101 S. Ellsworth
* DivcoWest
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Mateo
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


DivcoWest Completes Purchase of Transit-Oriented San Mateo Office Building

 
SAN MATEO, Calif. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- DivcoWest has completed the purchase of 101 S. Ellsworth, a Class A office building viewed as a best in class asset in the heart of a supply constrained downtown San Mateo market.

Situated just one block from downtown San Mateo's Caltrain station, the 88,000 square foot, six-story building sits in a walkable neighborhood surrounded by many retail and restaurant amenities.  Close proximity to Caltrain service and easy access to several freeways puts employees of tenants in the building just 25 minutes from San Francisco and residential locations throughout Silicon Valley.

101 S. Ellsworth has averaged 99 percent occupancy over the last 10 years and is one of only five Class A office buildings in San Mateo's downtown core offering more than 80,000 s.f. of space.

###

DivcoWest: DivcoWest was founded by Stuart Shiff, who founded DivcoWest Properties in 1993.  DivcoWest is a vertically-integrated operating company with approximately 95 employees that provides asset, property and construction management and leasing services and has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Boston.  DivcoWest is comprised of a dedicated group of professionals with extensive experience in sourcing, structuring, acquiring, financing, developing, redeveloping, managing, leasing and selling primarily commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets.  DivcoWest employs a disciplined approach to investing on behalf of a broad base of U.S. and non-U.S. public and corporate pension funds, institutional investors and high net worth individuals, with a focus on creating value through prudent acquisitions, active management and well-timed sales. www.divcowest.com.

Contact
Andrew Neilly
***@gallen.com
End
Source:DivcoWest
Email:***@gallen.com Email Verified
Tags:San Mateo, 101 S. Ellsworth, DivcoWest
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Mateo - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gallen.Neilly News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share