Water 2 Wine – Brookfield, Wis. winery celebrates fifth anniversary

Brookfield neighborhood winery plans celebration for May 3-6, 2017

Barb and Larry VanHoveln

Contact

Judi Murphy

Murphy Associates

***@marketingwithmurphy.com Judi MurphyMurphy Associates

End

-- Water 2 Wine, the Brookfield winery, plans to thank its clients and wine club members, meet new wine lovers, and celebrate its fifth anniversary with live music, specials on glasses, hourly drawings, guessing contest, and wine tastings over a four-day period starting May 3, 2017.Larry VanHoveln, owner and host at Water 2 Wine, said, "Barb and I are delighted with the support we've received from the community in the past five years. We're pleased to start our sixth year with so many new friends, and we're looking forward to meeting many more. Please join us for wine, conversation and music during our celebration."Water 2 Wine will offer specials on glasses between May 3and May 6, and our "Let's Get Corked" contest will be in place for the same period (guess the number of corks in a large snifter). We'll have live music and hourly drawings for wine on Saturday. If you like ring toss games, do our ring toss and win the bottle of wine you ring.All wines at Water 2 Wine are made onsite at the winery from grapes from the best vineyards around the world. The winery offers over 90 wines from 12 countries, and specializes in delivering estate quality wines to all levels of wine aficionados. All the wines are available for tasting every day, and offer significantly lower sulfites than most commercial wines and with no histamines so most everyone can enjoy the wines without negative side effects. The winery is also available for private occasions.Water 2 Wine is located in The Plaza, 17135 W Bluemound Road, Suite H, Brookfield, Wis. (corner of Bluemound and Calhoun Roads). Hours are 12 Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday; Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The winery is closed on Monday. For more information oncall Larry VanHoveln at 262-784- 9463, email at Milwaukee@Water2Wine.com or visit www.Water2WineMKE.com "Wine a Little…You'll Feel Better"