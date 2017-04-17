 
News By Tag
* Water 2 Wine
* Larry and Barb VanHoveln
* Neighborhood Winery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brookfield
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


Water 2 Wine – Brookfield, Wis. winery celebrates fifth anniversary

Brookfield neighborhood winery plans celebration for May 3-6, 2017
 
 
Barb and Larry VanHoveln
Barb and Larry VanHoveln
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Water 2 Wine
Larry and Barb VanHoveln
Neighborhood Winery

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Brookfield - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Events

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Water 2 Wine, the Brookfield winery, plans to thank its clients and wine club members, meet new wine lovers, and celebrate its fifth anniversary with live music, specials on glasses, hourly drawings, guessing contest, and wine tastings over a four-day period starting May 3, 2017.

Larry VanHoveln, owner and host at Water 2 Wine, said, "Barb and I are delighted with the support we've received from the community in the past five years. We're pleased to start our sixth year with so many new friends, and we're looking forward to meeting many more. Please join us for wine, conversation and music during our celebration."

Water 2 Wine will offer specials on glasses between May 3rd and May 6th, and our "Let's Get Corked" contest will be in place for the same period (guess the number of corks in a large snifter). We'll have live music and hourly drawings for wine on Saturday. If you like ring toss games, do our ring toss and win the bottle of wine you ring.

All wines at Water 2 Wine are made onsite at the winery from grapes from the best vineyards around the world. The winery offers over 90 wines from 12 countries, and specializes in delivering estate quality wines to all levels of wine aficionados. All the wines are available for tasting every day, and offer significantly lower sulfites than most commercial wines and with no histamines so most everyone can enjoy the wines without negative side effects. The winery is also available for private occasions.

Water 2 Wine is located in The Plaza, 17135 W Bluemound Road, Suite H, Brookfield, Wis. (corner of Bluemound and Calhoun Roads). Hours are 12 Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday; Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The winery is closed on Monday. For more information on Water 2 Wine call Larry VanHoveln at 262-784- 9463, email at Milwaukee@Water2Wine.com or visit www.Water2WineMKE.com

"Wine a Little…You'll Feel Better"

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Water 2 Wine
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:Water 2 Wine, Larry and Barb VanHoveln, Neighborhood Winery
Industry:Retail
Location:Brookfield - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Murphy Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share