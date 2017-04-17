News By Tag
Thermal Imaging Roof Scans for Infrared Camera Water Leak Detection Services
Infrared Camera Flat Roof Water Leak Detection Services in Austin, Round Rock, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi. state -of-the-art infrared equipment, produce photographic-quality reports.
"I like saving building owners money." states Alan Kowalik, owner of Central Texas Thermal Imaging and a Level III Certified Thermographer. Many flat roofs require replacement before the end of their design life because moisture intrusion allows the roof's substrate to become wet. A qualitative infrared roof moisture survey can identify and document moisture problems before the roof fails. This enables the owner's roofing professional to make informed decisions so that actions can be taken to correct the problem areas without the expense of replacing the entire roof. Since the life of the roof can be increased by as much as 300%, the savings for each roof can be tens of thousands of dollars to the roof owner.
When planning to overlay a new roof system over the existing system, knowing whether an existing commercial roof system has wet insulation underneath its surface is vital. No building owner would choose to undertake the installation of a new roof if he or she knew that wet insulation would drastically shorten the life expectancy of the new system. Trapped moisture will cause premature failures in the new system and will cause the roof deck to further decay. Using infrared roof scanning is not only an invaluable money-saving tool, but it is also the only means by which a contractor can begin a job with full knowledge of what lies underneath the surface.
Thermal imaging is becoming an integral part of the entire building industry. Many manufacturers of roof systems are insisting on having an infrared roof survey or roof scan report prepared prior to the installation of a new roof system overlay. In addition, the warranty provided by the new roof system manufacturer will be nullified when, upon investigation, the manufacturer finds that the new roof was installed over a wet substrate.
The reports contain infrared photos that showed him exactly where his roof was saturated. The building roof is also marked with paint that corresponds with the photos in the report. "We give the owner locations, square foot areas and the total percentage of damaged roof to the owner so they can make a informed decision on what to do with the roof." Kowalik added. Central Texas Thermal Imaging is also looking at the use of drones to give the building owners a "birds-eye-view"
Central Texas Thermal Imaging is based out of Round Rock, Texas but provides service across the state. The company is a full-service thermography company capable of providing any infrared imaging a client may need. "We also provide professional infrared services including electrical switchgear inspections and moisture intrusion inspection of residential and commercial buildings," Kowalik added. (www.texas-thermal.com)
