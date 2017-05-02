 

cFocus Software to Present at Microsoft Store in Bethesda, Maryland During National Small Business Week

 
Microsoft Store - Westfield Montgomery
LARGO, Md. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- cFocus Software announces that our President & CEO, Jasson Walker, Jr., has agreed to make a presentation at the Microsoft Store in Bethesda, Maryland during National Small Business Week.

National Small Business Week will be held from April 30-May 6, 2017. The Bethesda, Maryland Microsoft Store has invited Mr. Walker to make a presentation about Microsoft Azure as one of their scheduled activities during National Small Business Week. The event details are as follows:

Title: cFocus Software presents Microsoft Azure
Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Address: Microsoft Store - Westfield Montgomery Mall; 7101 Democracy Blvd; Bethesda, MD 20817

Check out the official announcement by clicking on this link: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/md/bethes...

About cFocus Software Incorporated

Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, empowers better risk-based decisions, and guides your journey into Microsoft Azure Government, Office 365 Government, and SharePoint. We are the exclusive vendor of Authority To Operate as a Service™ (ATOaaS™).

cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) program.

cFocus Software Incorporated News



