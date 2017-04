cFocus Software to Present at Microsoft Store in Bethesda, Maryland During National Small Business Week

Microsoft Store - Westfield Montgomery

End

-- cFocus Software announces that our President & CEO, Jasson Walker, Jr., has agreed to make a presentation at the Microsoft Store in Bethesda, Maryland during National Small Business Week.National Small Business Week will be held from April 30-May 6, 2017. The Bethesda, Maryland Microsoft Store has invited Mr. Walker to make a presentation about Microsoft Azure as one of their scheduled activities during National Small Business Week. The event details are as follows:Title: cFocus Software presents Microsoft AzureDate: Tuesday, May 2, 2017Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PMAddress: Microsoft Store - Westfield Montgomery Mall; 7101 Democracy Blvd; Bethesda, MD 20817Check out the official announcement by clicking on this link: https://www.microsoft.com/ en-us/store/ locations/md/ bethes... About cFocus Software IncorporatedEstablished in 2006, cFocus Software automates Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, empowers better risk-based decisions, and guides your journey into Microsoft Azure Government, Office 365 Government, and SharePoint. We are the exclusive vendor of Authority To Operate as a Service™ (ATOaaS™).cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) program.