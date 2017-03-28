Country(s)
Jasson Walker Jr of cFocus Software presents at Microsoft CloudReady Workshops
Microsoft hosted CloudReady Workshops in Chicago on May 28, 2017, and in New York on May 30, 2017. Mr. Walker's presentation entitled 'A Cloud Transformation In Progress' encouraged workshop attendees by describing our company's accomplishments since attending a previous Microsoft CloudReady Workshop in November 2016. Mr. Walker also highlighted his path to becoming a Microsoft Azure MCSE in less than 3 months.
"It is such an honor to be invited by Microsoft to make this presentation,"
About cFocus Software Incorporated
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, empowers better risk-based decisions, and guides your journey into Microsoft Azure Government, Office 365 Government, and SharePoint. We are the exclusive vendor of Authority To Operate as a Service™ (ATOaaS™).
cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) program. Pleasese visit our website at https://cfocussoftware.com.
Media Contact
Cheryl Salazar
(425) 246-7199
***@cfocussoftware.com
