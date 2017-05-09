Country(s)
SIGNAL Magazine interviews Jasson Walker Jr. about ATO as a Service
ATO as a Service™ automates the Risk Management Framework process by integrating all RMF-related requirements, documentation, and activities into an intuitive cloud-based software solution.
As part of their executive video series, SIGNAL Magazine Editor-in-Chief Robert K. Ackerman sat down with Mr. Walker for a 12 minute interview to discuss the offering.
You can view the video on the cFocus website at: https://cfocussoftware.com/
"I thank SIGNAL Magazine and Mr. Bob Ackerman for the interview!" said Mr. Jasson Walker, Jr., President & CEO of cFocus Software. "We think the AFCEA community will be very interested in what we are doing with ATO as a Service™,"
About cFocus Software
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, empowers better risk-based decisions, and guides your journey into Microsoft Azure Government, Office 365 Government, and SharePoint. We are the exclusive vendor of Authority To Operate as a Service™ (ATOaaS™).
cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) program.
