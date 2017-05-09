 

May 2017
SIGNAL Magazine interviews Jasson Walker Jr. about ATO as a Service

 
SIGNAL Magazine Editor-in-Chief Robert K. Ackerman interviews Jasson Walker Jr.
LARGO, Md. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- cFocus Software announces that SIGNAL Magazine interviewed our President & CEO Jasson Walker, Jr. about our exclusive Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance offering called Authority To Operate (ATO) as a Service™.

ATO as a Service™ automates the Risk Management Framework process by integrating all RMF-related requirements, documentation, and activities into an intuitive cloud-based software solution.

As part of their executive video series, SIGNAL Magazine Editor-in-Chief Robert K. Ackerman sat down with Mr. Walker for a 12 minute interview to discuss the offering.

You can view the video on the cFocus website at: https://cfocussoftware.com/news/signal-magazine-interview...

"I thank SIGNAL Magazine and Mr. Bob Ackerman for the interview!" said Mr. Jasson Walker, Jr., President & CEO of cFocus Software. "We think the AFCEA community will be very interested in what we are doing with ATO as a Service™," he said.

About cFocus Software
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, empowers better risk-based decisions, and guides your journey into Microsoft Azure Government, Office 365 Government, and SharePoint. We are the exclusive vendor of Authority To Operate as a Service™ (ATOaaS™).

cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) program.

Contact us today for a free proof of concept project or a free consultation!

Media Contact
Jasson Walker, Jr.
(301) 499-2650
jasson.walker@cfocussoftware.com

