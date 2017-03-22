Country(s)
cFocus Software Launches New Website
LARGO, Md. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- cFocus Software Incorporated announces the launch of its redesigned website and blog (http://cfocussoftware.com, http://cfocussoftware.com/
The new website and blog both feature cFocus Software's exclusive offering called Authority to Operate as a ServiceTM (ATOaaSTM), which automates Risk Management Framework compliance, and empowers Chief Information Officers/Chief Information Security Officers to make better risk-based decisions.
"We are excited about our new website," said Jasson Walker, Jr., President & CEO of cFocus Software. "And we have redesigned the blog to be a source of rich and engaging content for RMF, Azure Government and Office 365 Government,"
About cFocus Software, Incorporated
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, empowers better risk-based decisions, and guides your journey into Microsoft Azure Government, Office 365 Government, and SharePoint.
Media Contact
Cheryl Salazar
(425) 246-7199
***@cfocussoftware.com
