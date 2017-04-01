Country(s)
Jasson Walker Jr Becomes Redmond Magazine Staff Writer, Publishes First Article
The article is titled "Breaking Down the New SharePoint DLP Controls" and provides an in-depth analysis of SharePoint's Data Loss Prevention (DLP) features. The article appears both online (https://redmondmag.com/
"I am very happy to join the Redmond Magazine family!" said Mr. Walker. "I look forward to making regular contributions to the magazine that will engage their audience," he said.
About cFocus Software Incorporated
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates Risk Management Framework (RMF) compliance, empowers better risk-based decisions, and guides your journey into Microsoft Azure Government, Office 365 Government, and SharePoint. We are the exclusive vendor of Authority To Operate as a Service™ (ATOaaS™).
cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) program.
