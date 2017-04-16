News By Tag
Synchrono Demand Driven Systems Profiled in SupplyChain247
Synchrono Demand Driven Systems Profiled in SupplyChain247 Magazine
TR Cutler, Inc. Market Research (TMR) just released the results of a survey conducted in the first two weeks of February, 2017. The respondents were all discrete manufacturers and all held VP or C-level titles. The universe of completed surveys totaled 401 and inquired about the highest priorities for manufacturers today.
Two-thirds (68%) of the participants said streamlining the supply chain is the highest priority for discrete manufacturing companies. Purchased parts are typically 60% or more of the manufacturing expense, driving tremendous pressure on materials and supply chain executives to trim costs, while simultaneously improving on-time delivery.
SupplyChain247.com is the ultimate online business resource for reaching transportation, distribution, logistics and supply chain professionals.
About Synchrono
Synchrono (www.synchrono.com) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-
When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.
The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system. Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.
Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues. The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Synchrono delivers a competitive edge. Follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at www.synchrono.com/
