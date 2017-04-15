News By Tag
Edupliance Webinar to Cover Best-Practices in Tax Levies and Creditor Garnishments for 2017
Tax levies and creditor garnishments can be some of the most complex tasks required of any payroll department. If garnishments are not handled correctly, you may find yourself facing situations that become extremely costly both financially and emotionally. Courts, federal and state regulations, bureaucracies, lawyers and a multitude of other factors can complicate even the most basic procedures. Add in the emotional turmoil that often accompanies garnishment orders and even small errors can become major disasters. The reality is that all of the people and entities involved with tax levies and other types of creditor garnishments expect action from the payroll department. Therefore, your payroll department must understand all the laws that apply towards processing these types of garnishments backwards and forwards.
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• How to define the various types of tax levies and creditor garnishments
• The federal requirements a payroll department must know on each type of garnishment
• How state requirements affect garnishments
• How to handle terminated employees in regard to garnishments
• How to determine the withholding under a federal tax levy
• Deducting the proper amounts for student loans and creditor garnishments
• What rules are followed when it comes to state tax levies—and it may not be the CCPA
• Best practices for communicating with employees and issuing parties
• How to calculate the withholding and prioritize the order of distribution when an employee has more than one type of garnishment
• What to do with "payday loans" or what are known as voluntary wage assignments for creditors
• Best practices for processing garnishments in the payroll department
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
