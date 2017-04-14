News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Christopher Phelps Discusses Maximizing Capacity By Fixing Your Practice Within
"If you're not answering your telephone and your team is not converting patients into appointments, it's kind of like your house in on fire," says Dr. Phelps. "Wouldn't you want an alarm to tell you the house is on fire so you can put it out?"
Dr. Phelps is an entrepreneur turned dentist. In 2013, when most dentists were struggling to generate the same level of income as the year before, Dr. Phelps' practices grew by $2,000,000. One of his secrets was a passion for the "science of persuasion."
Having received the honor of being named a Certified Trainer in Dr. Cialdini's Method of Influence, Dr. Phelps offers an exciting two-day course to educate others on these principles. He shows how he uses them in his practices, and how they can be incorporated into other businesses.
To learn more, visit Dr. Phelps Call Tracking Service and Dr. Phelps Course, or call (704) 845-1107.
About the Growing Dentist Podcast Series
GrowingDentist.com serves listeners interested in growing their dental practices exponentially, achieving success and fulfillment beyond their best expectations. The series is hosted by Naren Arulrajah founder and CEO of Ekwa Marketing. GrowingDentist podcasts are released on a biweekly basis. The series is available by subscription at https://itunes.apple.com/
More information, contact Jamie by email at jamie@ekwa.com or visit the official website www.GrowingDentist.com.
Contact
Jamie
***@ekwa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse