April 2017
Dr. Christopher Phelps Discusses Maximizing Capacity By Fixing Your Practice Within 

 
 
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- GrowingDentist.com announces the release of a podcast episode designed specifically to help dentists grow their practices from within. In this candid, upbeat discussion, Dr. Christopher Phelps talks about the principles that encourage patients to commit and follow through with appointments. He explains how to apply simple concepts such as reciprocity and finding commonality to further the process.

"If you're not answering your telephone and your team is not converting patients into appointments, it's kind of like your house in on fire," says Dr. Phelps. "Wouldn't you want an alarm to tell you the house is on fire so you can put it out?"

Dr. Phelps is an entrepreneur turned dentist. In 2013, when most dentists were struggling to generate the same level of income as the year before, Dr. Phelps' practices grew by $2,000,000. One of his secrets was a passion for the "science of persuasion." He used Dr. Robert Cialdini's Principles of Influence to ethically set the stage for patients to say YES to requests he and his dental team ask of them.

Having received the honor of being named a Certified Trainer in Dr. Cialdini's Method of Influence, Dr. Phelps offers an exciting two-day course to educate others on these principles. He shows how he uses them in his practices, and how they can be incorporated into other businesses.

To learn more, visit Dr. Phelps Call Tracking Service and Dr. Phelps Course, or call (704) 845-1107.

About the Growing Dentist Podcast Series

GrowingDentist.com serves listeners interested in growing their dental practices exponentially, achieving success and fulfillment beyond their best expectations. The series is hosted by Naren Arulrajah founder and CEO of Ekwa Marketing. GrowingDentist podcasts are released on a biweekly basis. The series is available by subscription at https://itunes.apple.com/lk/podcast/growing-dentist/id120....

More information, contact Jamie by email at jamie@ekwa.com or visit the official website www.GrowingDentist.com.

