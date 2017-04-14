 
Industry News





New Podcast "growing Dentist" Now Available In Itunes

 The GrowingDentist.com podcast series is brought to you by Ekwa Marketing, a leader in digital marketing for dentists.
 
 
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Growing Dentist, (www.GrowingDentist.com), is a podcast series exclusively for dentists with growth mindset. It has just been released and is now available by subscription in iTunes at  https://itunes.apple.com/lk/podcast/growing-dentist/id1204177820.

Growing Dentist podcasts bring together stories, experiences, insights, and tips from some of the brightest and most successful minds in the dental field. While all dental professionals will find value in these lessons, the series is geared toward young dentists.

Podcast host Naren Arulrajah says, "The GrowingDentist.com podcast has exceeded even our wildest expectations. We have, in a very short period of time, completed more than 20 episodes. What we love most is the sharing – starting with the guests sharing their experiences with listeners, and progressing to open discussion with their teams and colleagues on the ideas discussed in these podcasts. Currently every new episode is heard by hundreds of dentists within a few days, and momentum continues to build."

Fans of the podcast are encouraged to provide feedback and ideas for future episodes by emailing jamie@ekwa.com.

To listen to the podcast, visit www.GrowingDentist.com.

About the Growing Dentist project

GrowingDentist.com benefits listeners interested in exponentially growing their dental practice, to achieve success and fulfillment beyond their best expectations. Hosted by Naren Arulrajah, GrowingDentist podcasts are released on a biweekly basis. Access is available by subscription at https://itunes.apple.com/lk/podcast/growing-dentist/id120....

For more information, contact Jamie at jamie@ekwa.com or visit the official website www.GrowingDentist.com.

