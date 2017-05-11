 
Jurgen Rudolph discusses Playing the Long Game

The importance of developing a broader and more balanced financial structure for you and your practice.
 
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- GrowingDentist.com is a podcast series designed to help dentists grow their practices from a bottom line perspective, and to increase personal and professional satisfaction. In this episode, Mr. Jurgen Rudolph discusses the long game – developing a comprehensive internal and external financial strategy to raise practice value, by focusing on a motivating life path.

Check out his segment here: https://www.growingdentist.com/playing-the-long-game-jurgen-rudolph/

"One of your biggest returns is always private equity, re-investing back in yourself," says Mr. Rudolph.

Jurgen Rudolph is a financial planner with 25 years of experience. Through his network, he has found that business owners and people involved in business have plenty of knowledge. It should be shared with other "business artists" for mutual benefit.

To learn more, visit www.jkrfinancial.com or call 905-777-1117.

About the Growing Dentist Podcast Series

GrowingDentist.com serves listeners interested in growing their dental practices exponentially, achieving success and fulfillment beyond their best expectations. The series is hosted by Naren Arulrajah, founder and CEO of Ekwa Marketing. Growing Dentist podcasts are released on a biweekly basis. The series is available by subscription at https://itun.es/i67z7Tr

For more information, contact Jamie by email at jamie@ekwa.com, or visit the official website www.GrowingDentist.com

Source:Growing Dentist
Tags:Dentistry, Podcast
Industry:Education
Location:Brownsville - Texas - United States
