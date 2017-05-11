News By Tag
Jurgen Rudolph discusses Playing the Long Game
The importance of developing a broader and more balanced financial structure for you and your practice.
"One of your biggest returns is always private equity, re-investing back in yourself," says Mr. Rudolph.
Jurgen Rudolph is a financial planner with 25 years of experience. Through his network, he has found that business owners and people involved in business have plenty of knowledge. It should be shared with other "business artists" for mutual benefit.
About the Growing Dentist Podcast Series
GrowingDentist.com serves listeners interested in growing their dental practices exponentially, achieving success and fulfillment beyond their best expectations. The series is hosted by Naren Arulrajah, founder and CEO of Ekwa Marketing. Growing Dentist podcasts are released on a biweekly basis. The series is available by subscription at https://itun.es/
