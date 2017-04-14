Natasha Dematra, The Youngest Female Director, Received Award of Equality

1 2 3 4 Natasha Dematra Natasha Dematra with the Crown Prince of Blahbatu Natasha Dematra and 2 Government Ministers during launching Natasha Dematra wins Grand Jury Prize in Amsterdam

-- Natasha Dematra, the youngest female director in the world, again won awards from the kingdom in the archipelago of Indonesia. Royal Palace Blahbatuh, Bali awarded "The Most Outstanding Achievement"to the girl known to have won 150 national and international awards."This award in commemoration of International Women's Day," said the Crown Prince of the Royal Palace Puri Ageng Blahbatuh, Bali, Anak Agung Ngurah Kakarsana, "and by this, I hope Natasha continues her work in the name of Indonesia." He also added by Natasha's concern to promote gender equality at a young age makes Natasha chosen as the youngest women (aged 18 years) who received the award.Blahbatuh Royal Palace was founded in 1583 with an area of 4.5 hectares and was built with the concept of Tri Mandala. The Crown Prince is the 25th generation leader of this kingdom. Puri Ageng Blahbatuh is famous for its the original mask of Gajah Mada that is kept sacred and only issued for certain traditional ceremonies or rituals."This award is dedicated to all women who believe in gender equality. I hope that with the receipt of this award, it can motivate me to continue focus and further explore this issue," said the girl who is taking Humanitarian special courses at several universities listed in the Ivy League including Harvard.Natasha Dematra is known as a girl who cares about the empowerment of women. In 2016, she was given the title "Modern Kartini" from one of the leading magazines in Indonesia. The title is referring to the Indonesia heroine, Kartini, who fought for equal rights and education for women.Natasha always tries to put the issue of gender equality in her works. One of her works, the album's music video "Because I am a Woman" was dedicated to all women in the world to promote gender equality. It's released on International Women's Day with the support from 2 women Ministers, Minister of Social Affairs, Dra. Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Minister of Environment and Forestry, Dr. Ir. Siti Nurbaya Bakar, M.Sc.When Natasha was eleven years old, she broke the world record as The Youngest Female Director in the World for her feature film "Mama, I Have To Go." She received Best First-Time Director from American Movie Awards, a notable Film Festival which also gave an award to Steven Spielberg in 1982. Natasha also received Humanitarian Awards from many prestigious festivals. Her film music "Earth" was chosen as the opening film at a Film Festival in New York and was screened at The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Marrakech, Marocco. In addition to being a director, she is also an actress, singer, producer, film festival jury, and the Ambassador for Women and Ambassador for Peace.