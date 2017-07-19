Country(s)
Industry News
Film Festivals Alliance Held World Humanitarian Awards Ceremony
The World Humanitarian Awards was established to commemorate World Humanitarian Day initiated by the United Nations. The international day is celebrated every August 19th. On 19 August 2003, a brutal terrorist attacked the UN headquarters in Baghdad and killed 22 people, including Sérgio Vieira de Mello, a senior Brazilian UN diplomat--a humanitarian fighter who had dedicated his life to humanity.
Some time ago, the juries of the World Humanitarian Awards announced the nomination of selected human-themed films, which have been tightly screened from dozens of films:
An Open Door: Holocaust Haven in the Philippines, directed by Noel Izon,
Divine Justice, directed by Alejandro Irías,
Quiet Please ... The Expanded Edition, directed by Jeffrey Scott Gould,
Shattered, directed by Yeeshai Gross, Matt Scott,
To Climb a Gold Mountain, directed by Alex M. Azmi, Rebecca Hu,
Two Zions: The Living Legacy of the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon, directed by Cheryl Halpern,
We are Heroes, directed by Juan Jaume Fernández.
During the Awards Ceremony night, the World Humanitarian Awards announced that the Festival proudly chose An Open Door: Holocaust Haven in the Philippines directed by the Philippines-
Damien Dematra, founder and director of the film festival, stated that the film is parallel with the vision of the World Humanitarian Awards, which mission this year was to put forward the anti-war mission-that is very damaging to the innocent civilians. The 78-minute documentary depicts stories of some distressing events before 1941, an era when more than 1300 European Jews sought to escape from the Holocaust catastrophe. Friendships between the Jewish and Filipinos become very intense from having shared the misery, love, and the significant desires of freedom.
In his opening speech, King Tallo Karaeng Rewa gave appreciation to this festival, commenting that in this year, the Festival has become more spirited and festive. The King of Kendal Semarang, Sri Anglung Prabu Punta Djajanagara, congratulated the winners of the festival and said that the procurement of humanitarian-
World Humanitarian Awards is a festival under the wing of the Film Festivals Alliance. For this event and Gala Dinner, the Festival also works together with other international film festivals: Bali Film Awards, World Peace Awards, For a Cause Film Festival, the World Anti-Discrimination Awards, and Documentary & Short International Movie Award.
In 2015, World Humanitarian Awards awarded Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, for his contribution to humanity.
See the Awards Ceremony
Contact
Irene
***@filmfestivalsalliance.org
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse