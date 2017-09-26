Film Festivals Alliance Awards Ceremony Celebrates International Day of Peace

1 2 3 Kings and sultans of Nusantara, and winning filmmakers at the Awards Ceremony Noel and Kathryn Izon Received Best Film World Humanitarian Awards Awards Ceremony Celebrating International Day of Peace

-- Kings and sultans of Nusantara, Film Festivals Alliance and the International Film Festival for Peace, Inspiration, and Equality (IFFPIE) celebrate the International Day of Peace in Bali recently. The event was enlivened with various sacred regional dances which sending the message of diversity and peace.Natasha Dematra, the Ambassador for Peace, announceddirected by Maurice Fitzpatrick as IFFPIE Best Film. The film is about Nobel Peace Prize-winning activists, John Hume, and his role for Ireland in America. Best film of International Film Competition (IFCOM) went to, directed by Cheryl Halpern (US). The inspiring documentary film tells about Tulip Winery which was established in a special needs community.won big in World Humanitarian Awards and chosen as the Best Film. Multi-awarded filmmakers Noel Izon and Kathryn Izon flew from the United States to attend and receive their awards. It was a blast for them, and also a touching moment when Noel held his winner's statue and spoke about the emotional documentary film, which tells the role of the Philippines to help about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust.The Festival also gives The Highest Honor of Peace Prize to several world leaders and humanitarian activists, such as Nobel Peace Prize winner and Irish activist John Hume, the 42US President Bill Clinton, the 39US President Jimmy Carter, Former British Prime Minister John Major, Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and American humanitarian filmmaker Cheryl Halpern.Damien Dematra, the founder and director of the festival, who has previously given awards to Hollywood stars Alice Krige and Robin Shou said his deep thanks to kings and queens who came from all over the country. In his speech, Damien also noted that there are three major crises that are threatening the world today: Rohingya, Middle East, and North Korea. "May World Peace Day reminds world leaders to refrain from wcj inter-human war. I hope this event could bring awareness for peace."The red-carpeted Awards Night was opened by Sri Anglung Prabu Punta Djajanagara Cakrabuana Girinata and attended by Kanjeng Ratu Dinar Retno Djenoli from Keraton Amarta Bumi. About twenty kings and queens from Nusantara also attended and supported the event.Chairman of The Royal Society of Nusantara Kingdoms (Madukara) Prabu Punta Djajanagara in his opening speech said that peace is becoming harder to achieve because of the increasing nature of individualism and hedonism. The King hopes that religion should be deeply comprehended and bonded people.To held the glorious night, Film Festivals Alliance works together with Madukara, People's Creative Council, World Film Council, i-Hebat International Volunteers, and the Radio Republic of Indonesia as media partner.