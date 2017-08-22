Two Natasha Dematra's Environmental Films Screened in National Parks

1 2 3 The Screening of Earth The Screening of Earth (Bumiku) Natasha Dematra Received Award in the USA for Earth

End

-- The music film "Earth" (Bumiku) by world record-breaking of the youngest female director, Natasha Dematra is screened on National Conservation Day 2017 at Gesibu Blambangan, Blambangan National Park, Banyuwangi.The film "Earth" is a creative environmental campaign and the soundtrack of a documentary film entitleddirected by Natasha Dematra's father, Damien Dematra.National Conservation Day is a nature conservation movement to raise awareness of the importance of nature conservation, and foster a public role in saving biodiversity, conservation, and environment.Previously, the music film "Earth" was screened together with "Song For Nature" in Baluran National Park on 9 August. The film is watched by more than 300 participants which include high school students and community leaders. The music film "Song For Nature" was first launched on International Environment's Day 2016 and managed to touch the hearts of the audience. This music film was selected as an environmental campaign material.The celebration of National Conservation Day was opened by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution together with the Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar. The event was also attended by Vice Chairman of Commission IV of the House of Representatives H.E Herman Khaeron, Banyuwangi Regent Abdullah Azwar Anas and Bupati Situbondo Dadang Wigiarto, community leaders, and participants.The series of events are wildlife releases, biosphere reserve placements, music and art performances, national park festivals, National Nature Conservation Jamboree, Buyan Jungle Run, Coastal Clean and Mangrove Planting, Nusantara Bicycle, an introduction of park conservation area to the general public.Natasha Dematra said, "Keep flourishing this film, in my own country and also in foreign countries. I hope this film, through the creative industry, could become an inspiration for many people."In November, the "Earth" was screened at the UN Climate Change conference in Marrakech, Morocco. In early February, the music film, which was launched in September 2016 in Manggala Wanabakti, was awarded the Best Soundtrack Gold Award by a festival in California. In March, the film was selected as the Opening Film at a film festival in New York. In June 2017, it received Silver Palm Award in the Best Music Film category, in one of the prestigious film festivals in Mexico, and was granted Gold Kahuna Award in Music Film category in Hawaii.