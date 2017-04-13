Making Floors Look Good – HARO Expands its Accessories Expertise

CITY, New Zealand
- April 19, 2017
- PRLog
-- An extensive offering of floor coverings must have a matching range of accessories. HARO now presents an optimised and expanded range of skirtings (http://www.haro.co.nz/
wood-flooring-
new-zealand/
stair-nosing/)
, mouldings, insulation underlays (http://www.haro.co.nz/
laminate-flooring/
insulation-underlays/)
and care products, which is perfectly harmonised with HARO floor coverings. The sales team of Upper Bavaria's parquet (http://www.haro.co.nz/
wood-flooring-
new-zealand/)
specialist is right on the trail of the needs and wishes of dealers and tradespeople as a result of its countless meetings and discussions. The result will be presented for the first time at BAU 2009, and its scope and quality will be extremely hard to beat.
Skirtings – clip on and screw Enhanced in quality and emphasizing straight, modern designs, there are almost 140 different skirtings to choose from. The highlight: there is just one clip for all clip-on skirtings. And they can still also be fixed to the wall with screws if desired. The fact that something is new here can be seen straight away on the packaging – the skirtings are now individually shrink-wrapped and come with coloured labels. The selection of plastic corners will be expanded and adapted to the product range A total of 14 styles put the icing on the cake for that perfect finish. Insulation underlay for more comfort in your home Walking on parquets or laminate floors (http://www.haro.co.nz/laminate-flooring/
) should be quiet and pleasant. The right insulation underlay (http://www.haro.co.nz/laminate-flooring/insulation-underl...
) significantly reduces footfall sound, which decisively contributes to comfort in the home. HARO satisfies its increased demand with an insulation underlay offering that has now grown even further with eleven products. The Silent Eco-innovation is 93% natural raw materials and ensures a healthy indoor climate. Hamberger is therefore emphasizing its resource-friendly orientation – from floors right through to accessories. Floors and floor maintenance – same qualityTo ensure optimum care for the planks (http://www.haro.co.nz/
wood-flooring-
new-zealand/
board-sizes/)
and strip parquet with naturaLin finish there are naturaLin Wax and naturaLin Oil for regularly treating the floors. The impregnation with the natural oil intensifies the wood's grain over time, and at the same time the floor also becomes durable and easy to maintain. Dirt, dust and so on are gone in a flash, and damaged spots can be repaired so easily. The right kind of presentation In optimizing the modular shop system and the HARO Premium studio, HARO's accessories will be representatively integrated with an attention-grabbing display into HARO's comprehensive floor coverings offering. The investments in the optimized range and its presentation will put more focus on the accessories and ensure more attractive additional sales.