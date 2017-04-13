Top Connect – The Installation System That Connects: HARO Top Connect®

Contact

HARO Flooring New Zealand

***@haro.co.nz HARO Flooring New Zealand

End

-- Rosenheim – Angle in on the long side and fit in on the short side with a little bit of pressure on the surface (http://www.haro.co.nz/wood-flooring-new-zealand/surface-finishes/)– quick, safe and no tools required! With its patented lock-in system, Top Connect® ensures the installation of wood floors (http://www.haro.co.nz/wood-flooring-new-zealand/)is significantly quicker and easier than with traditional installation systems. This time and cost benefit, has been recognized by many installers. In very little time Top Connect® has become the installation system with the highest growth rates within the current HARO product range.In response to the positive reaction of its customers, Germany's leading parquet manufacturer will offer in the coming months all HARO Parquet 4000 Longstrip (http://www.haro.co.nz/wood-flooring-new-zealand/board-sizes/)and HARO Parquet 4000 Plank 1-strip (http://www.haro.co.nz/wood-flooring-new-zealand/board-sizes/)products with Top Connect®. The Rosenheim parquet specialists already began the introduction at the beginning of the year with a product sub-range. In conjunction with the ComfortTec innovation presented 2008, whereby the adhesive is already on the rear side of the board, Top Connect® will revolutionise parquet installation. Whether installed as floating floors or fully glued down, with Top Connect® and ComforTec, HARO has created the ideal combination of installation speed and professional floor laying.