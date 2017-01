Humorous Home Décor That Puts A Smile On Your Face

Laughter is the best medicine. A person who laughs suffers from less anxiety and feels better all-round. Although scientists still don't know exactly why we laugh, there's lots of evidence that it has a beneficial effect.

Humorous home décor

--Did you know that men with a sense of humour are more attractive to women? Studies by psychologists have found that women looking for a potential partner prefer men with a sense of humour because it is an indication of an active and healthy brain. Strangely enough, the opposite is not true: men don't prefer witty women as partners. For a man, it seems to be more important that a woman can laugh at his jokes. In light of this, men (and especially those still looking for an ideal partner) would be well advised to furnish their homes with a few humorous extras. Why not opt for a white shark that leaps out of the living room wall, or a fitted sheet that turns the bed into a building site? Funny sayings as wall tattoos can also make women laugh. Why not give it a try! It's important, of course, that you also think the decorations are funny. In fact, this is one of the few rules governing humorous home furnishings:it needs to be something you can laugh about as well.What makes us laugh? On most occasions it's something unusual or even impossible that tickles our funny bone. Most jokes are constructed to do exactly this, making a punchline out of something we didn't anticipate. There might also be a touch of „schadenfreude". Similarly, humorous interior accessories also aim to be something out of the ordinary: the lasso, for example, that appears to defy gravity by holding a wine bottle, or the table that only has two legs. The soap dispenser in the form of a giant nose is also something completely unexpected, just like the emergency release panel that contains an emergency bar of chocolate instead of a lever.These things don't always need to elicit gales of laughter: just a smile is often enough to keep us feeling more cheerful. The trigger could be objects that remind us of pleasant things from our past – such as the light that resembles the Tetris game we used to play as teenagers, or the smiley floor lamp, or the giant yo-yo from the '80s.Laughter researchers claim that we model our sense of humour on that of our parents. Depending on how its parents react, even a six-month old baby knows what's funny and what is not. And this is probably also the reason why the Japanese, for example, laugh about different things than Europeans. Within a certain cultural group, however, most people tend to find the same type of things funny. When furnishing your house or flat with amusing accessories, then, you can't really go far wrong. So let's start bringing a little humour into our homes!Source: http://www.haro.co.nz/ humorous-home- decor/