New Naturalness – HARO Parquet With Natural Oil Surface Finish

See, feel and smell wood! With different planks with the ready-to-use natural oil surface, naturaLin plus, the parquet specialist HARO brings you a new level of naturalness. A vibrant wood texture, natural amount of knots, varying colours and core splits make for an especially authentic wood effect as a natural material. The demand for a healthy, close-to-nature living environment has become even stronger with the bio boom and the LOHAS movement. With the expansion with natural planks, as an industry leader HARO is setting the trend for natural, rustic styles and the consistently high demand for long planks
in its standard range.
Oil and wood symbiosis Just as nature has given the trees time to grow, HARO gives its natural planks time to develop authentic surface finishes
. For HARO Planks the oil has to dry slowly into the air. The oil penetrates especially intensively here into the individual wood pores and hardens inside the wood into a permanent connector – symbiosis of oil and wood takes place. This complex special treatment is extremely valuable. The floor feels natural and warm, the wood radiates in all of its original form, producing exciting, eyebrow-raising surfaces. The deep impregnation with the natural oil makes the wood's grain especially intensive, and at the same time the floor also becomes durable and easy to maintain. Dirt, dust and so on are gone in a flash, and damaged spots can be repaired so easily. What is naturaLin? naturaLin is a natural oil based on linseed oil. It consists purely of naturally grown raw materials. Oak dominates The HARO natural plank range is dominated by oak. The already successfully positioned Sauvage (knots), Barrique (used look) and the classic Markant grades, together with the new Oak Arizona, satisfy the growing demand for this wood species with its rustic look. Black cracks that give the impression that generations upon generations have already left their mark run through the rich, warm colours of the oak wood of HARO's Arizona Plank. These cracks, produced by a special drying process, are carefully filled with black putty. The treatment with naturaLin plus ultimately intensifies the special charm of this extra special wood floor. Professional and fast installation The natural planks are fitted with the new HARO installation system, Top Connect
. A new dawn in laying parquet floors has broken with this installation system. Angle in on the long side and fit in on the short side with a little bit of pressure on the surface: that's how quick and easy the natural planks are laid with the new HARO lock-in system. 2-ply strips with naturaLin HARO is also continuing to pursue the "natural" topic with its 2-ply strips. New products in various attractive wood species now have the new naturaLin surface finish
), whereby there is only one oiling at the factory, and the second oiling is made on-site by the installer. This is what makes this floor such a good basis for "close-to-nature"
interior design worlds.