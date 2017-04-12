News By Tag
Like A Man Book Review Author EJ Pritch
Read intro here: https://ejpritch.com/
Read excerpts here: https://ejpritch.com/
Like A Man to be released May 9th
EJ has been kicked out of bars 86 times. Growing up in a broken home in West Miami led him to underage drinking and unprotected sex. EJ represents all of the angry people out there who look at life in a bit of a twisted and cynical way.
His book "Like A Man" is the journey of a young man who you would love to grab a drink with but hate to be your neighbor. Composed of short stories "Like A Man" focuses on humorous excess. EJ's views on women, drinking, and inappropriate sexual rendezvous.
Falling into the literary genre of "fratire" fiction lit, written to young men in a politically incorrect (https://en.wikipedia.org/
On May 9th " Like A Man" will be released through Authorhouse and available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon
If you are a fan of Tucker Max, Barney Stinson, or Chad Kultgen you will embrace Like A Man with irrepressible shock and awe.
Available from:
Author House http://www.authorhouse.co.uk/
Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/
Barnes & Noble
http://www.barnesandnoble.com/
