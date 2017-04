Like A Man Book Review Author EJ Pritch

End

-- Please consider a review for EJ Pritch's new book Like A Man.Read intro here: https://ejpritch.com/like-a-man/Read excerpts here: https://ejpritch.com/excerpts/Like A Man to be released May 9thEJ has been kicked out of bars 86 times. Growing up in a broken home in West Miami led him to underage drinking and unprotected sex. EJ represents all of the angry people out there who look at life in a bit of a twisted and cynical way.His book "Like A Man" is the journey of a young man who you would love to grab a drink with but hate to be your neighbor. Composed of short stories "Like A Man" focuses on humorous excess. EJ's views on women, drinking, and inappropriate sexual rendezvous.Falling into the literary genre of "fratire" fiction lit, written to young men in a politically incorrect (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_correctness)fashion, EJ hits all the hot topics. Pritch celebrates masculinity and mocks social convention.On May 9th " Like A Man" will be released through Authorhouse and available at Barnes & Noble and AmazonIf you are a fan of Tucker Max, Barney Stinson, or Chad Kultgen you will embrace Like A Man with irrepressible shock and awe.Available from:Author House http://www.authorhouse.co.uk/ Bookstore/BookSearchResults.... AmazonBarnes & Noblehttp://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/like-a-man-ej-pritch/1125998451?ean=9781524684303Web: https://ejpritch.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/EJPRITCH1Twitter: https://twitter.com/evan_like_a_manInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/ejpritch_like_a_man/