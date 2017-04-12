 
Like A Man Book Review Author EJ Pritch

 
 
NEW YORK - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Please consider a review for EJ Pritch's new book Like A Man.

Read intro here: https://ejpritch.com/like-a-man/

Read excerpts here: https://ejpritch.com/excerpts/

Like A Man to be released May 9th

EJ has been kicked out of bars 86 times. Growing up in a broken home in West Miami led him to underage drinking and unprotected sex. EJ represents all of the angry people out there who look at life in a bit of a twisted and cynical way.

His book "Like A Man" is the journey of a young man who you would love to grab a drink with but hate to be your neighbor.  Composed of short stories "Like A Man" focuses on humorous excess. EJ's views on women, drinking, and inappropriate sexual rendezvous.

Falling into the literary genre of "fratire" fiction lit, written to young men in a politically incorrect (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_correctness) fashion, EJ hits all the hot topics. Pritch celebrates masculinity and mocks social convention.

On May 9th " Like A Man" will be released through Authorhouse and available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon

If you are a fan of Tucker Max, Barney Stinson, or Chad Kultgen you will embrace Like A Man with irrepressible shock and awe.

Available from:

Author House http://www.authorhouse.co.uk/Bookstore/BookSearchResults....

Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Like-Man-EJ-Pritch/dp/1524684309/r...

Barnes & Noble

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/like-a-man-ej-pritch/1125998451?ean=9781524684303

Web: https://ejpritch.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EJPRITCH1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/evan_like_a_man

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ejpritch_like_a_man/
Source:EJ Pritch
Email:***@gmail.com
