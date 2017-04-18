 
Harpists Celebrate Earth Day in the Redwoods of Northern California

 
 
Listed Under

LOS ANGELES - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Bay Area Youth Harp Ensemble presents

Harpists Celebrate Earth Day in the Redwoods of Northern California

Follow the Bay Area Youth Harp Ensemble -­ a dedicated group of Bay Area musical activists - as they take steps into the ancient Redwood forests of Northern California. With their harps, they act as a voice for the trees – seeking to protect and nurture them for future generations. Old growth Redwoods are especially critical because they sequester more carbon dioxide than any other living thing on Earth. Their survival is threatened by logging, privatization of land, and climate change. It is possible and necessary to preserve these ancient, life-giving forests.

BAYHE has just released their second video to continue to fundraise and protect the trees.  Enjoy the beautiful integration of the harpists and the trees at:

http://tinyurl.com/HarpsForTrees

Please help them out and COMMENT, LIKE and SHARE this video

The time has never been more important to give back to Mother Earth, for the many generations of children, animals, and all living things to come.

Please consider a donation to Humboldt Redwoods Interpretive Association ~ the organization that works everyday on the ground level to educate and preserve these precious redwood forests of Northern California. Donate at: www.humboldtredwoods.org

Bay Area Youth Harp Ensemble (BAYHE) is a group of young harpists playing folk harps, directed by well-known Bay Area harpist Diana Stork. Diana, BAYHE, and some of BAYHE's illustrious professional alumnae headed up to Humboldt County from the Bay Area summer of 2016. The harpists presented programs of harp music with a theme for forests, trees, animals and preserving nature. The tour raised awareness of the imminent need to protect the precious remaining ancient and old growth redwood trees and forests, and to share the beauty of the harp.

Enjoy their first video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCkPnyR5Bw0



Help them out and please COMMENT, LIKE and SHARE this video

And coming in May!!!  ~  the 3rd and final video of the harpists in the Ancient Redwoods. Look for them in May on YouTube!

BAYHE is sponsored by the Multicultural Music Fellowship, a 501 c3 non-profit dedicated to bringing the world together through music.

Visit our website at:  https://multiculturalmusicfellowship.org/

BAYHE Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BayAreaYouthHarpEnsemble/

BAYHE on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdglfASHh-m1B16EjMfld2Q/videos

BAYHE Twitter: www.twitter.com/BAYHE_harpist

BAYHE Instagram: www.instagram.com/bayhe

Source:Bay Area Youth Harp Ensemble
