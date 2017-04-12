 
News By Tag
* Kris Murray
* Child Care Marketing Solutions
* Moving America Forward
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aspen
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Designed Business Success: Child Care Marketing Solutions

Kris Murray, Owner & America's Leading Child Care Marketing Expert, accepted an award on "Moving America Forward," hosted by William Shatner
 
 
Doug Llewelyn & Kris Murray on the MAF set
Doug Llewelyn & Kris Murray on the MAF set
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kris Murray
Child Care Marketing Solutions
Moving America Forward

Industry:
Education

Location:
Aspen - Colorado - US

Subject:
Awards

ASPEN, Colo. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Kris Murray of Child Care Marketing Solutions was welcomed on "Moving America Forward," a national television show that recognizes the work of business leaders across the nation. Headquartered in Crested Butte, Colorado, Murray's coaching and marketing firm trains Americans who run child care centers and preschools. Murray created Child Care Marketing Solutions in 2008 after recognizing the needs of her own children's child care center.

Ms. Murray was interviewed at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio by William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn. Murray explained how Child Care Marketing Solutions helps owners of child care centers become more entrepreneurial and business oriented. When her kids were in preschool, Murray quickly noticed a lack in marketing, online technology, and operations. In other words, local childcare centers were excelling in curriculum and care, but did not have business skills. With an executive background in information technology, service businesses, and manufacturing, Murray was able to bring her expertise to the child care field when they needed it the most.

Today's marketplace is extremely competitive. Murray understood that while marketing may sound pushy, it ultimately helps clients better understand the value of a child care center and how it will help them and their children. Furthermore, Murray's successful marketing strategies are designed specifically for the child care field. Her workshops, products, and programs include enrollment, list building, web marketing, and retention. Child Care Marketing Solutions is more than a community of success. It is a network of leaders focused on best educating children, the future of our world.

Below is a preview of Ms. Murray on "Moving America Forward." Click to watch her discuss why training and business skills are important for the child care field with William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUiDVQ5KG1Y&feature=y...



Ms. Murray was honored with the "Moving America Forward Award" for making a commitment to helping child care business owners, directors, managers, and children all over the country. For more information on Child Care Marketing Solutions, please visit http://www.childcare-marketing.com.

Contact
Amber Collins-Parnell Media Department
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Source:Child Care Marketing Solutions
Email:***@movingamericaforwad.tv
Tags:Kris Murray, Child Care Marketing Solutions, Moving America Forward
Industry:Education
Location:Aspen - Colorado - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MAF Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share