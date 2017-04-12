News By Tag
Designed Business Success: Child Care Marketing Solutions
Kris Murray, Owner & America's Leading Child Care Marketing Expert, accepted an award on "Moving America Forward," hosted by William Shatner
Ms. Murray was interviewed at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio by William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn. Murray explained how Child Care Marketing Solutions helps owners of child care centers become more entrepreneurial and business oriented. When her kids were in preschool, Murray quickly noticed a lack in marketing, online technology, and operations. In other words, local childcare centers were excelling in curriculum and care, but did not have business skills. With an executive background in information technology, service businesses, and manufacturing, Murray was able to bring her expertise to the child care field when they needed it the most.
Today's marketplace is extremely competitive. Murray understood that while marketing may sound pushy, it ultimately helps clients better understand the value of a child care center and how it will help them and their children. Furthermore, Murray's successful marketing strategies are designed specifically for the child care field. Her workshops, products, and programs include enrollment, list building, web marketing, and retention. Child Care Marketing Solutions is more than a community of success. It is a network of leaders focused on best educating children, the future of our world.
Below is a preview of Ms. Murray on "Moving America Forward." Click to watch her discuss why training and business skills are important for the child care field with William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn.
https://www.youtube.com/
Ms. Murray was honored with the "Moving America Forward Award" for making a commitment to helping child care business owners, directors, managers, and children all over the country. For more information on Child Care Marketing Solutions, please visit http://www.childcare-
