Department of Economic Development – Ajman successfully concludes 'Customer Week' celebrations

Initiative receives positive interaction and stronger efforts to achieve community happiness

-- UAE, April 18, 2017 - The Department of Economic Development - Ajman (DED-Ajman) has successfully concluded celebrations for its 'Customer Week' initiative, which was held in line with its continuing efforts to enhance their customers experience while also aiming to achieve the highest levels of satisfaction and happiness. The weeklong celebration was held under the theme, 'Happiness Week' and offered an ideal platform to help strengthen communication channels with customers--identifying the challenges they face and developing key solutions to ensure happiness, which falls in line with the nation's unified efforts to promote and reinforce the social welfare of the community and achieve the happiness of residents in Ajman.DED-Ajman's 'Customer Week' was held between April 9 and 13, 2017 at the Al Hamidiyah Customer Service Centre. The event showcased several activities that were aimed at strengthening the direct communication with the customers and highlight the top services provided by its service centers and e-platforms. The celebrations also featured discussions on the main challenges that customers face, which was followed by a Question and Answer forum that saw the participation of the department's employees--diligently answering the questions and inquiries of the customers. DED-Ajman also conducted a survey to identify emerging trends and measure customer happiness and satisfaction for the quality of services provided. Health awareness was also a key focus during the event—offering medical examination services for employees and clients, in cooperation with Dr. Nutrition Center.Majed Nasser Al Suwaidi, Director of the Customer Relations Department, "DED-Ajman, said, Customer Week demonstrates our commitment towards further reinforcing the solid relations that we enjoy with our customers, while also enhancing the services we offer according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency and excellence. The week-long celebration represents the core values that we follow and adopt in DED-Ajman, complementing our continuous strive in achieving a prosperous economy and a happy community in Ajman.""The success of the Customer Week initiative has resulted in a strong boost to the department's efforts to enable the active participation of the local community in the improvement and enhancement of government performance, as per set international standards and guidelines on efficiency and excellence and also in line with the goals set forth in Ajman Vision 2021--primarily concentrated on establishing a happy society that contributes effectively and backed by a government that meets the requirements of both the community and the business segment. Our efforts to achieve customers' happiness are not limited with the initiative, but will continue through exploring new and innovative solutions to conduct customer transactions with speed, accuracy and efficiency,"added Al Suwaidi.The event included a special ceremony honoring active customers who have presented excellent proposals. It also paid recognition to sponsors and employees who have demonstrated excellence in serving customers and have played an active role in the success of the initiative and achievement of desired goals.